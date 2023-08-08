Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Michigan International Speedway

|
Ross Chastain, No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet Camaro
- Ross Chastain qualified 11th for the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
- The first caution of the day came early after only four laps complete. Chastain maintained his starting position and radioed that his No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet was too loose. The next caution fell just one lap after the restart. Chastain avoided a wreck, and moved up to ninth, adding that the car was beginning to tighten up. The caution flag would come out two more times before the end of the stage. Chastain went on to finish 13th and radioed that his No. 10 Chevy began handling extremely tight from possible nose damage.
- Upon pitting for a right-side adjustment, the team found a small hole in the right front of the nose. Chastain came back down pit road to allow the team to fix the hole before starting the second stage at the rear of the field. The first caution of the second stage came out just two laps after the restart. Chastain said his No. 10 Chevy had better rear grip. After going back green on lap 43, the stage remained green until the end. Chastain finished 14th after coming from the rear, but radioed to the team his No. 10 Chevy was once again too tight handling.
- During the stage break, Chastain pitted for four tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment and an air pressure adjustment to free up the No. 10 Chevy. The No. 10 crew earned Chastain five spots on pit road to begin the final stage. With under 50 laps remaining in the race, Chastain continued furthering the gap to the cars behind him and was told his lap times were much better before making his final green-flag pit stop of the race on lap 98. The next caution came out with just 12 laps to go, as Chastain sat eighth. The race went back to green with seven to go. Chastain crossed the finish line in seventh place.
"It was a battle all day. We were loose to start the race, and then it built really tight after we got some right-front-fender damage, so we had come back down after our first pit stop to fix that. The guys did a great job patching that up, and we were super fast on pit road. We were tight the second run, and I felt like we were really behind the curve after that. Finally on the last green-flag stop in stage three, we got it freed up and had a couple of good restarts to hang on and finish seventh. I felt like it was a really productive day.”
- Ross Chastain