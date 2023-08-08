Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Michigan International Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith qualified sixth for the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

Smith jumped to fifth just after the initial start. The yellow flag flew on lap four, and Smith said under caution that his car was tight from mid-corner on. The race restarted on lap 10 with the No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevy lined up third on the outside. Smith took fourth place, but the yellow flag waved for a second time one lap later. He again lined up third on the outside and moved into the top three on the green flag, but another caution was called with the subsequent restart on lap 24. Smith dropped back to fourth in the seven-lap dash to the first green-white-checkered flag, where he would finish the first stage.

Smith pitted for tires and fuel during the stage caution, and crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, instructed the pit crew to make an air pressure adjustment to loosen up the car. The No. 16 restarted seventh on the outside line on lap 37 and moved into 11th before another caution was signaled on lap 39. Smith made up two spots quickly following the lap-43 restart, but fell back to 11th, where he finished stage two.

After more adjustments — including adding more tape to the grille – during the team’s penultimate pit stop, Smith began the last stage in 13th on lap 67. He moved up as high as 11th before coming down pit road for his final, full-service stop of the race on lap 97. The team made a trackbar adjustment, and Smith cycled back to 11th. The race’s final yellow flag came out with 12 to go, leading to a restart with seven laps remaining, and Smith lined up seventh on the outside. On the final lap, Smith was hit in the left rear and sent into the outside wall, while battling with the No. 21 for 12th. He nursed the car home for a 20th-place finish. "We got the No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevy as good as it could be by the final restart, but having to line up just outside the top 10 put us right in the middle of the craziness. The car got really aero-tight all day when running in traffic, and it felt like we were behind the eight-ball after the first stage when we restarted in the pack. I’m not thrilled with where we finished and how we ended up there, but we thankfully got a chunk of points in the first stage to make the ending not hurt as much.” - Chandler Smith