CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Race Report

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 Finished: 7th “It was a grind all weekend. We started on the front row but didn’t have the balance or the grip level we needed when we got back in traffic. I felt like we were so fast and I just couldn’t get back up there. We just didn’t have the car to do it. The changes that we were able to make were small – air pressures and stuff – but helped the car today. Thank you to everyone at Trackhouse Racing and Chevrolet to be able to come back on a green race track and make the car better. It was a good run for the No. 1 Jockey Chevy team.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Finished: 5th Top-Five finish for the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. Is that where this car was or did you think you had some more? “I felt like we were a little bit better, and then after that wreck off of (turn) two, the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe) and I hit pretty decently, and I just felt like we were a little slower after that. I think the handling was still similar, but just a little bit slower overall. We took what we could get out of the day. Happy with the pit strategy there at the end to get some track position and come away with a top-five for the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy. We’ll take it.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 KWIK TRIP / KWIK STAR CAMARO ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One. Finished: 37th “I put myself in a bad spot. I really hate that I did that. I wish the results were better for the day for our entire RCR team. They work so hard and do so much for me to put myself in a bad spot like that and get crashed. Hate it for Kwik Trip and everybody involved, it was a really short day.” Did your car just snap on you as you got beside him? “We touched a little bit and that’s when you lose all the air and you spin out.” You put yourself in a bad position? Did you feel like (Ryan) Blaney did anything wrong there? “They all run hard. They all want to race to crash. I tried to make a move and in the old days, guys that you were racing would let you go and have that spot and work for it later. But in this day in age, it’s completely different. So I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One. Finished: 36th That was a hard hit there. Are you feeling alright? “Yeah, I feel good. I hate that it happened. It was really early in the day to have a tire blow like that. It was really weird. It’s a bummer, but not surprised.” Was there no warning that the tire was going? “No, not at all. Obviously we stayed out, but no I didn’t even feel like I was being hard on it. Unfortunately not.” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage Two. Finished: 35th “I just got loose trying to get stage points there. We were dicing it up. We didn’t have the best restart, so we were gaining spots back, but just tried too hard. We’ll just regroup and try to get a good couple of weeks before the playoffs. Just made a mistake – was just trying hard and got loose.” JOSH BERRY, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage Two. Finished: 34th Any warning that the car was coming around? “No, I had no idea. Just wild restarts here and just trying to learn as much as I can. I just got loose there and backed it into the wall. Just hate it that we didn’t get to run all the laps today because that was the main goal. Was it traffic, aero-effects or just no warning? "I’ll have to go back and watch it. Obviously it’s a lot to learn here with everything going on back there. I’ll just go back and look, learn and see what I can do better.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 Finished: 10th “It was a good day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. I thought our Chevy was a top-five car. We just got shuffled around on some restarts. When the No. 48 (Alex Bowman) got wrecked there, we had to come in and change tires; got shuffled to the back and we had that long green-flag run there at the end. To drive from the back up to 10th, it’s good. Obviously we wish it was better, but we had good speed and a good car all race yesterday and today. The balance was just a little tighter today and kind of held us back. We’ll see moving forward. We’re getting faster, we just need to capitalize on these days and go try to make the most of them to get the finishes that we can. Happy with the way we’re going.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 Finished: 6th “Proud of my No. 99 Worldwide Express Chevy team. This is exactly what we needed after a couple of rough weeks. The team did an amazing job with execution and the car was fast. It wasn’t easy – we had to work for this one. Two days ago in practice, I knew our car had the speed, but we were just very off on balance. Once we found the balance, the car was pretty fast so I’m happy with that. I feel like we still have maybe one more step to go to be able to win races, but it was definitely a race that we needed, especially heading into two road course races. Now we have a little momentum on our side and I’m optimistic for the final three races of the regular season.”