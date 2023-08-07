Top 10 for Thomas Nepveu at the GP3R

The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières was a successful event for Thomas Nepveu, who finished 10th after 60 action-packed laps.

The young Oka-native driver put the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car in the spotlight in front of thousands of spectators at the legendary Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

The practice session was not easy, as he set the 16th fastest time; "We had a fast car but only over one lap," explained Thomas. "The team made a lot of changes to try and improve our set-up for the 60-lap race."

The Jacombs Racing driver went on to set the 15th fastest time in qualifying on Saturday evening. "I was up against drivers who know this track like the back of their hand, so I took advantage of the qualifying session to learn even more about the track to be ready for Sunday's race. After qualifying, the team worked on making improvements to the car."

Right from the start, an accident hit the brakes on Thomas' ascent. The team decided to opt for a bold strategy, bringing him back through pit lane within the first few laps. However, the series required a second pit stop for Nepveu, which was not on the team's schedule.

Nepveu ran a near-perfect race, engaging in intense but courteous battles, particularly with teammate Jean-Philippe Bergeron, which lasted several laps.

Thomas went on to finish in 10th place in his first Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

"I'm happy with the result," Thomas continued. "We're improving with every race, although I made a few small mistakes. However, we came away with a Top 10, which isn't bad for my first time running here. It was incredible to take part in this legendary event, and I'm already looking forward to next year!"

He concluded by saying "running in front of my partners and friends was a unique feeling. From Evirum, who had several guests on site, to my friends and family, I'm grateful for their support."

Thomas Nepveu PR