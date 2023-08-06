Burton Qualifies 29th at Michigan

Harrison Burton and 20 Year Senior Master Technicians Mustang are set to start 29th in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 190.019 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday afternoon. His qualifying speed was faster than his best lap in practice earlier in the day, when he toured the two-mile oval at 188.640 mph. That lap, which was 30th on the speed chart, came on the 15th of the 17 laps he ran in the session.

The No. 21 Mustang will continue a program of honoring veteran service technicians from Ford and Lincoln dealerships. Honoring the technicians is part of the team’s effort at MIS, the home track of Ford Motor Company.

Sunday’s 200-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with Stage breaks planned for Laps 45 and 120.

USA Network will carry the live TV coverage.

WBR PR