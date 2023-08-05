Toyota Racing - NCS Michigan Quotes - Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to media after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday:

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Do you have a decision for us?

“I’m coming back.”

Why?

“Because I want to (laughter).”

Was there any difference in making this decision this year versus last year?

“Not really, no. It was the same deal. I got it out of the way. It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing. Excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well too.”

So, it didn’t feel right to leave?

“It felt like the right thing to do was to keep going. The more I thought about it, the more I was like – ‘don’t be stupid, go race another year and see how it goes.”

So, you are just going year-by-year at this point?

“Yes.”

Are you happy that we are no longer going to ask that question each week now?

“It doesn’t matter to me. You are just trying to do what you have to do. Last year was June, this year was August, so realistic – give me October next year (laughter), and we will talk about it then.”

When you were looking at making this decision, how did you come to that decision?

“That is what takes so long to figure it out. I’ve come to terms with all of that obviously, and I’m looking forward to continuing all of that. It is part of the job. It comes with the territory. You are not going to half-ass this job. I’m ready. I’m excited. We’ve got a great thing going. My team is amazing. They are doing great things. Love working with them, and happy to keep this going.”

So, if you win the championship this year, you are not going to be able to walk off?

“Apparently not. Once you sign on the dotted line, you are committed. A lot of people are looking for big things, and hopefully I will deliver.”

When did you sign it?

“I signed it last night. It’s all done.”

It’s got to be a weight off your shoulders.

“I think it bothers them a lot more than it bothers me. Everybody is happy, so that’s good.”

Are there races for Ryan Truex as part of this?

“Yeah, we’ve got races for Ryan (Truex) again next year. Hopefully more. We are looking for sponsorship to do a full year, if possible. That is on the table. He will be running part-time, but obviously it would be great if we could get him a full-time deal, so any out there looking for a good driver? He does a good job on social media too.”

What was James Small’s reaction and the team’s reaction?

“He was happy. I don’t know if all of the guys know yet. I’ve got to go tell them. This is the first announcement. He was really excited. He was like – let’s go get them this year and next year and figure it out from there. He works really hard. He’s part of the reason I want to keep going. I feel like we can win every week, and I don’t see that going anywhere.”

When did you make the decision?

“Honestly, I’ve been leaning that way for a couple of weeks, and I was like okay. I kept thinking about it and seeing if something changed and nothing changed, so I was like here we go, let’s do it.”

Was it important to make the decision before the Playoffs?

“Honestly, I don’t think it would have mattered either way. With our team, I think with our guys – it doesn’t really matter. They would more worried about next year than anything, but I don’t think it would have affected this year. I think it’s more so for the team, Coach (Joe Gibbs) and all of our partners, so we can just put that out of the way and go back and button up next year’s plans. It’s pretty late in the season to be putting them in a spot where you keep them hanging. I think I did that as long as possible – not on purpose, but it is just how it worked out.”

Was Coach (Joe Gibbs) happy?

“He’s thrilled. He’s a great guy to work for.”

