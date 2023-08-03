Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Michigan

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the significance Michigan International Speedway has had in his career: "Our team is looking forward to running at Michigan (International Speedway) this weekend. My first ever NASCAR Cup Series win was at Michigan, so it’s certainly a special place to me. With only two 2-mile tracks on the schedule, our team is looking for redemption following Fontana (Auto Club Speedway). I’ve had two solid top-10 finishes with the No. 5 team in my last two starts, so I hope to be able to repeat that. The team has been putting in hard work at the shop to build a fast HendrickCars.com Chevy, so I’m eager to hit the track and give it our best."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Michigan: "We are definitely looking forward to Michigan (International Speedway). It’s a super fast track. Lots of wide-open throttle time but your car also has to handle good. It’s (Michigan) got it’s own unique challenges but we have a lot of confidence in our engine shop. They have been giving us great engines and obviously that has a big impact at this track. We’ve got to do a good job of putting a good car under Kyle (Larson) and let him do his thing. Hopefully, we can go have a nice solid (race) day."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Michigan: "Michigan (International Speedway) is an important race on the schedule with it being close to Detroit. It’s also a part of the country I really enjoy during the summer months and I’m looking forward to going up there. It would be great to go there this weekend, get a win for Team Chevy and lock ourselves into the playoffs."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what the team can take from the strong run at Auto Club Speedway to use at Michigan this weekend: "Yeah, we had a really good run. Fontana's so rough. The track surfaces are so different. The shapes are similar, but the surface is different. I do think there's some things that we can use as general guidelines, but you can't fine tune it because the surfaces are just so much different. It does make me optimistic that we can have the same success this weekend."



Gustafson, on what it takes to run well at Michigan: "Michigan, it’s an interesting balance between, it’s fast but your car still has to handle well and drive good, and you're just on the throttle for so long. So, having the car secure enough to run a lot of throttle through the corners is really the key."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his motivation for this weekend at Michigan: "We’ve had a couple weeks now that we haven’t gotten the result we’ve wanted. I think going to Michigan (International Speedway) is going to turn that around for us. It’s a big and fast track and we’ve always had speed there. We did a tire test there earlier this year there and it went really well. We’re not going to let the last couple weeks define our team though. We’re going to show that we’ve put those races behind us and move on to the next week. That’s what is great about our team. You can’t get us down."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects at Michigan: "Michigan (International Speedway) is a track I’ve always liked. I think we’re going to be pretty prepared for this weekend’s race. We had speed at Michigan last year and we were able to do the tire test in May with the new tire we’ll be running. With that combination of notes, I think we’re going to unload in a good place. We’ve also been good on the intermediate tracks this season, which is a bit of added confidence in what we’re doing. I think track position is going to be key, even though it’s a wide track with multiple lanes. It’s really going to come down to your pit strategy and when within your pit window do you stop for fuel."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to Michigan: "We have been getting better at Michigan (International Speedway) and I feel like it is one of my better tracks, especially getting my career-best result last year. We have had fast cars the last few weeks and Blake (Harris) had a great strategy in Pocono that just got taken away from us. I feel like we have a good shot every weekend with Hendrick Motorsports, but I am really confident in our team and what we can accomplish this weekend."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset with four races left in the regular season: "We have to win and this team is plenty capable of competing at every track we have left. Alex (Bowman) has a lot of talent and we all believe in him and his abilities. Our team is working hard to get the setups right and take notes from other places to fine tune every detail we can. Our pit crew is putting in the work to continue to have fast stops. I am really optimistic about our chances in these last few races."



Harris, on his perspective of the paint scheme: "It is really cool to see Ally lean into their partnerships in multiple sports. The NBA and NASCAR aren’t worlds that would normally overlap, so to have the ability to do this crossover, go to their facility and see what goes on behind the scenes is something that I am really looking forward to. It’s a fun way to kick off our weekend in Michigan."