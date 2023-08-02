Rick Hendrick statement - Jimmie Johnson and Chas Knaus

“I cannot imagine a more fitting moment than Jimmie (Johnson) and Chad (Knaus) being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the same class,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “As individuals, they’re truly unique, with different personalities, strengths and approaches to their craft. Each is a champion and generational talent in their own right. But together, they were pure magic. All of us at Hendrick Motorsports were fortunate to see greatness up close as they re-wrote the record book. On behalf of our entire organization, congratulations to two of the fiercest competitors – and best people – our sport has ever seen. We look forward to celebrating their unprecedented achievements.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR