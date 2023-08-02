Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT MICHIGAN : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) career start at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) this weekend. Last year at MIS, Bell qualified second and took the lead after staying out at the competition caution, propelling him to a stage one win. Bell ran in the top five throughout stage two, finishing the stage in fourth. During the final stage Bell made contact with another car and the outside wall, resulting in multiple trips down pit road for repairs.

JGR has earned eight Cup Series victories at MIS. In 154 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 45 top-five finishes, 74 top-10s, and 1,199 laps led. RACE INFO: The FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Michigan is one that we qualified and raced well at last year, hopefully it goes well this weekend. I feel the same way going into every race, that we have the capability of running well.”

JGR PR