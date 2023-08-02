Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Michigan Advance

It's a double-duty Jockey Made in America weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn for Ross Chastain.

Chastain will drive the No. 10 Xfinity Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing on Saturday and the No. 1 Cup Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing on Sunday at Michigan. Both cars will carry the red, white and blue Jockey paint scheme for what is expected to include 325 laps totaling 650 miles around the two-mile track.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

Chastain should be at the front of the field for both races.

In last year's Cup race at Michigan, Chastain led 29 laps in the No. 1 Chevrolet and was poised for a solid finish when Christopher Bell made contact with Chastain's car sending him into the wall and damaging the No. 1 Chevy. He's hoping to lead the final lap at this weekend's race and earn his second Cup win of the season.

A win will earn him the crucial bonus points that will help him advance through the three rounds of NASCAR's 10-race playoff that begins Sept. 3 in Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The remaining four drivers left after the three rounds advance to the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. Last year, Chastain finished second in the Championship standings to Joey Logano.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race is Chastain's fourth of the season and he's looking for his first win of the season in the NASCAR series. The last time Chastain drove a Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was in 2020 when he raced fulltime for the team. Saturday marks his first Xfinity start at Michigan since 2019 when he finished 14th driving for Johnny Davis Motorsports.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at Michigan at 2:30p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR