Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Michigan International Speedway in the Cabo Wabo 250.

Smith qualified on the pole in his lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) start at Michigan in 2020.

Smith currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes. "I feel like I've got a bit of unfinished business at Michigan, because I had some speed there a few years ago in Trucks but ended up wrecked early. It's a pretty unique track; I don't think we go to any other ovals that are two miles long anymore since Fontana is gone. It's important to keep speed throughout the corner there, because it's a big momentum track. The straightaways are pretty long, so we'll be at a high speed on entry, and since it's so wide in the corners, there's going to be multiple lanes to choose from each time." - Chandler Smith on Michigan International Speedway