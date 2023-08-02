Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Michigan International Speedway in the Cabo Wabo 250.
- Smith qualified on the pole in his lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) start at Michigan in 2020.
- Smith currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.
"I feel like I've got a bit of unfinished business at Michigan, because I had some speed there a few years ago in Trucks but ended up wrecked early. It's a pretty unique track; I don't think we go to any other ovals that are two miles long anymore since Fontana is gone. It's important to keep speed throughout the corner there, because it's a big momentum track. The straightaways are pretty long, so we'll be at a high speed on entry, and since it's so wide in the corners, there's going to be multiple lanes to choose from each time."
- Chandler Smith on Michigan International Speedway