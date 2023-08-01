Tuesday, Aug 01

Enhance Health, Trackhouse Racing & Van Gisbergen Unveil No. 91 Enhance Chevrolet for Indianapolis

Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, today announced its continued partnership with Trackhouse Racing and unveiled the paint scheme three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will drive when he returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis on Aug.13. 

The 34-year-old Auckland, New Zealand native drove the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet to an awe-inspiring debut victory on the streets of Chicago on July 2.

His Chevrolet fielded under Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 banner will carry a similar livery at Indianapolis. 

"We are incredibly excited to get back on the course with Trackhouse and SVG after the historic win in Chicago," said Matt Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. 

"At Enhance Health, we love partnering with champions that amplify our message of increasing access to healthcare in America and can't wait to see the Enhance Camaro run again in Indy. As a digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, Enhance Health is dedicated to ensuring that individuals and families have access to affordable and quality health insurance. Breaking down barriers to healthcare and improving the lives of underserved communities is at the heart of their mission." 

Herman said the partnership between Enhance Health and van Gisbergen is a testament to their joint dedication to advocating for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all. By combining their strengths, they aim to empower individuals to lead healthier lives and prioritize their well-being. Backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth, driven by the surge in Americans enrolling in ACA health plans in 2022. The company's membership base has expanded exponentially, serving hundreds of thousands of individuals. 

"Health is wealth, and we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare," said Herman. "Through great health insurance offerings, often at little or no cost, we are committed to helping as many people as possible to access the care they need." 

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start. It was just the latest entry in a resume that includes Supercars Championships for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, 2021 and 2022 plus 78 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history. He also won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020 and 2022. 

Trackhouse Racing Founder and owner Justin Marks created PROJECT91 last year intent on expanding the organization’s global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers. Indianapolis will mark the fourth race for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

Van Gisbergen will join Trackhouse drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain at Indianapolis. Chastain won the June 25 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway a week before van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory. A week after Chicago, Suárez finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. 

The Chicago race marked Enhance Health's first sponsorship in NASCAR. The company will run a sweepstakes offering unique racing merchandise for winners. For more information go to: https://enhancehealth.com/racing

NBC will televise the 200-mile race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course at 2:30 PM EDT on Aug. 13. 

