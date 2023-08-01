United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Michigan Advance

● Pure Michigan: Ryan Preece and the No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are heading to the 2-mile oval at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at 2:30 EDT. Coverage will be live on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. ● By The Numbers: In five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan, Preece has a best finish of seventh that came in the August 2019 event when he piloted the No. 47 for JTG-Daugherty Racing. His most recent start at the track was in 2021, when he started 32nd and finished 21st. He also has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the track in 2016 for JD Motorsports. He started 24th and finished 19th. ● Welcome Back, United Rentals: This weekend, United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, returns to the No. 41 Ford Mustang serving as the primary sponsor. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and other customers. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index®. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com. ● Turns for Troops: Making every lap a lap of honor. Join United Rentals in supporting military veterans and families. Through the Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that one of its three sponsored drivers complete at specific races throughout the season. Funds from the Turns for Troops program benefit SoldierStrong or Operation Homefront. Click here to learn more. ● Last Weekend: Last weekend on the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval, Preece and the No. 41 team showed speed during practice and qualifying en route to a fifth-place finish. The finish marked Preece's first top five of the season, the third of his career, and the team's first top-10 finish of the season. During Saturday's qualifying session, Preece earned the 11th-place starting position for Sunday’s race, his best starting position since qualifying on the pole at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. He was happy with his car from the start of the race and finished sixth in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2, gathering crucial stage points. Adjustments by the team throughout the race kept the balance of the car to Preece’s liking and he weathered a late-race restart en route to his fifth-place finish. ● ARCA Menards Series West Win: In June, competitors took on Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for the season’s second road-course race. Preece kicked off the weekend on the West Coast with a victory in the ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday afternoon. He qualified his No. 9 Bonanza Ford on the pole. From there, he dominated the race by leading 55 of 64 laps and crossed the finish line 9.675 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sammy Smith. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Michigan 25th in the driver standings with 382 points. ● VIP Race Day Experience: RaceChoice.com, a proud partner of Preece, has launched their second special racing experience giveaway for fans this season. Fans can enter today through September 30. The winner will receive airfare and a two-night stay in Phoenix, Arizona for race weekend. RaceChoice.com will also give the winners two pit passes for the race and a meet-and-greet with Preece, driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang. Click here for more information.