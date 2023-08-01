Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Michigan International Speedway after winning at the track in 2010 and 2011. He has posted five consecutive finishes of sixth or better at Michigan dating back to 2019, including a third-place finish last year. The Chesterfield, Virginia native is also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at the two-mile track. RICHMOND RECAP: Hamlin finished second in last weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway. He started the day third and ran inside the top five for most of the race. After finishing third and fifth in the opening two stages, Hamlin found himself second when a late-race caution set up a three-lap sprint to the finish where the No. 11 driver ultimately ended the day with a runner-up result.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight Cup Series wins at Michigan. In 154 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 45 top-five finishes, 74 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 1,199 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Michigan. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway begins Sunday, August 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Michigan this weekend?

“I’m excited for Michigan. Chris (Gabehart) has been telling me for weeks that we’re finally going to be able to get a win at Michigan together. We’ve had the fastest car, one of the most dominant cars there for the last handful of years. Typically, any time we are good at a track, we can tweak it a little bit to get better but the competition is also going to get better. We better be on our game, but I like our chances. It has historically been a good track for me and Chris.”

