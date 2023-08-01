RFK Advance | Michigan

Pace Laps:

RFK rolls into Michigan – both Keselowski and Roush’s home state – with momentum as MIS stands as Jack’s best track all-time statistically, with 13 wins in the Cup Series alone, more than any track on the circuit.

Chris Buescher’s dominant performance clinched his spot in the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs with now four races remaining in the regular season – Michigan, Indianapolis Road Course, Watkins Glen, Daytona.

RFK is coming off a dominant effort in Sunday’s race at Richmond as Jack Roush earned his 139 th win in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Brad Keselowski earned his second as co-owner.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe)

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Castrol Edge

Keselowski at Michigan

Starts: 25

Wins: --

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2017, 2019)

Keselowski has an additional nine combined starts at MIS in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS wins (2009, 2010).

He has two career Cup poles at MIS (2017, 2019) and 10 overall starts inside the top-10.

The Rochester Hills native has five top-10s in his last eight starts, including a P9 finish two years ago. He finished runner-up in the first of two doubleheader races in 2020, and outside of a crash in the second race, Keselowski has completed all but four laps at the 2-mile track in his 25 starts there.

Despite no wins at his home track, Keselowski has seven results inside the top five with three runner-up finishes (2012, 2018, 2020).

Keselowski is in line for his 26 th Cup start from MIS where he has a 12.6 average finish with 13 finishes inside the top-10.

Buescher at Michigan

Starts: 12

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: 1 (2020)

Buescher also made three NXS starts at MIS and finished top-10 in all three with a best finish of P4 in 2015.

By way of the starting lineup metrics used during the COVID season (2020), Buescher started on the pole in the second race of a doubleheader that summer. Otherwise, he carries an average starting position of 19.8.

Two seasons ago he ran 15 th , one of his three top-15s in his 12 starts.

Coming off the third win of his Cup career at Richmond this past weekend, Buescher will make his 13 th Cup start at MIS this weekend. He has a career-best sixth-place run back in 2017 and overall has a 20.2 average finish. Last season he finished 16 th .

RFK Historically at Michigan

Cup Wins: 12 (Mark Martin, 1990, 1993, 1997, 1998; Matt Kenseth, 2002, 2006; Kurt Busch, 2003; Greg Biffle, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2013; Carl Edwards, 2007, 2008)

Home Sweet Home: Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and RFK Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City: In 221 NCS starts at Michigan, RFK has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,453 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everyone Else: RFK’s 13 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for RFK at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. RFK drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.