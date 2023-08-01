Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Martin Transportation Systems/ Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After finishing 22nd at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 MTS/Love’s Travel Stops team continue their push for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The team is 16th in points and 18 points ahead of the cut line. McDowell comes into the Michigan Speedway with 16 previous starts at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series. His best qualifying result came just last season when he started 14th. His best finish at the track is 20th. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “We will be ready for Michigan. I’m confident in that. We know we have better cars and Michael is driving at his best right now. The challenge is always the race strategy. Will it be fuel mileage? Will it be just a bunch of long runs? That’s what makes it fun as a crew chief.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “This season has given us the best chance to finish well at Michigan. It’s because I am confident in Travis and the team. I know they will bring me a great MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford come Sunday.” “I’m excited to have MTS returning to Michigan for the third year in a row. They are a longstanding partner of Love’s, similar to Love’s and their partnership with us at Front Row Motorsports. I love to see these relationships come together on and off the track, and the success that entails.”