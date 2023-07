Sunday’s 400 lap race was physically demanding for the drivers with temperatures reaching as high as 135 degrees inside of the racecars. Chris Buescher started the race in 26th position but steadily worked his way to the front of the field, cracking the top-5 by lap 160. Buescher along with fellow teammate and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski combined to lead 190-of-400 laps with Keselowski taking the Stage 2 victory. There was only one caution throughout the race which happened during the closing laps. Buescher was able to maintain the lead on the restart and win over Denny Hamlin by 0.549 seconds.