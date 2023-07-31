Tyler Reddick would start from the pole for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 making it look easy on the jump to clear out for the lead within the first corner over Kyle Busch who had started on the outside. But it was Denny Hamlin who would make a quick jump on Busch to get around for the second spot.

Hamlin would continue to chase Reddick for the race lead throughout the first stage, but it would be Reddick who would lead every lap in the opening stage at Richmond over Hamlin who never got within a half-second of the race lead. Rounding out the top-five in the first stage would be Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kevin Harvick.

Busch would fall all the way down to the 12th spot by the time the stage would end. Also losing out in the first stage would be Martin Truex Jr. who started in the top-10 but fell all the way to the 24th spot.

The first lead change of the day would come on the restart with 23XI teammates battling it out with Wallace prevailing for the lead.

During the second round of green flag stops in stage two Wallace would pit from the lead but the crew would struggle with the right front tire on the car losing time and positions during the stop. When everyone would cycle through on their stops a new leader would be on top of the board with Brad Keselowski taking over with just over 180 laps completed.

Wallace after the slow stop would end up cycling back out in the fifth spot.

Stage two would finish with Keselowski and the No. 6 team taking home the stage win over Roush Keselowski Racing teammate Chris Buescher who in the closing laps would get around Reddick, Wallace and Hamlin who rounded out the top-five finishers in the stage.

Green flag stops would once again give way to a new leader when Keselowski who had been leading up to that point would come in and angle his car to an odd position forcing the team to adjust and make the pit road. When Keselowski would leave pit road, he would cycle back into the sixth spot and a straight away back from teammate and new leader Christ Buescher who was running second prior to the stops.

With laps winding down teams decided to make another stop on pit road this time to the detriment of Reddick who would get tagged with a commitment line violation forcing the No. 45 to come back to pit road for a pass-through penalty.

This would send Reddick from second all the way back to 17th and one lap down as the race would close in on 50 to go. Reddick would use newer tires to get back around Truex and take his lap back but continuing in the 17th spot and more than 24 seconds back from the race leader before starting to recover into the 13th spot.

With just 10 laps to go and no natural cautions in the first 390 laps, Suarez would loop his car in turn four to bring out a caution setting up pit stops and a three-lap shootout to the finish.

On the restart Buescher would easily clear away once more with Denny Hamlin in tow, Hamlin would try and track down the leader while smoking the tires going into turn one and getting high and outside of the groove dropping back to be challenged by Kyle Busch and Logano for the second spot before gathering it back up and clearing for the second spot.

However, by the time Hamlin would get clear of the challenge for second, Chris Buescher who had dominated the final stage would cross the line and take home the victory in Richmond, the first of the year for Buescher and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing to lock himself into the post-season playoffs.

“These guys over at RFK, the 17 team, gave me a great hot rod. It was so good. Just trying to take care of it there.” Said Buescher

“Scott came over the radio, That's working perfect, keep it up, caution. Yeah, that's about right (smiling). I knew even on our green flag stuff we were so strong during the race, I had a good feeling about it there. Pretty awesome to pull it off. Proud of everybody. That was a long way from the back this morning. Heck of a race for us.” Continued Buescher

Hamlin would comment post-race saying “I drove in way too deep. I was trying to get to the outside there. Really had a great run off of turn two on the restart and off of four again. Man, I'm happy for Chris, RFK, those guys. I know they worked really hard to get to this point. I can appreciate the struggle that it is to get to this point. Congratulations to them.”

Rounding out the top five behind Hamlin would be Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Preece. Buescher’s teammate and part owner of RFK Racing who won the second stage would end up in the sixth spot.

““I’m happy for Chris. We’re incrementally building. It was a solid day for both teams here at RFK. I’m happy for everybody that works on these teams, everybody that supports us with Fastenal and Ford and Build Subs. We led a lot of laps with both cars. Neither of our cars started up front and drove through and great job with the pit crews and just a lot to be proud of today. Of course, I want to win as a driver, but I’m just happy we’re as competitive as we are and we just want to keep building and keep getting more competitive every week.” Said Keselowski

The NASCAR Cup Series moves onto Michigan International Speedway next Sunday, August 6th at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA.