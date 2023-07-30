Burton Qualifies 22nd at Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 22nd in Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 112.730 miles per hour in the opening round of qualifying Saturday afternoon. Burton was sixth fastest in Group A, but speeds picked up as the session went on and he ended up 22nd overall as all but two of the 18 drivers in Group B bettered his speed.

He was 16th best among drivers who ran 10 or more consecutive laps, posting an average speed of 111.143 mph on his first 10 laps.

Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 70 and 230. TV coverage will be provided by USA Network.

WBR PR