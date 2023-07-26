Rush Truck Centers Racing: Chase Briscoe Richmond Advance

● Chase Briscoe makes his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond (Va.) Raceway Sunday in the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang. He has a best start of fourth and a best finish of 11th, both earned in April 2022. This past April, Briscoe started 19th and ran in the top-15 all race long en route to a 12th-place finish. ● Beginning with his 2022 win at Phoenix, Briscoe has finished no worse than 15th in 13 of 16 points-paying starts on tracks 1 mile or shorter. The exceptions are his 22nd-place result in last year’s race on the dirt at the half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, when he led 59 laps but spun on the final lap while attempting a pass for the win, a 23rd-place finish on the .75-mile Richmond oval last August, and a 30th-place finish on the mile oval at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. ● Briscoe has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of fifth in September 2019. ● Two weeks ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, the track known as the Magic Mile, Briscoe started 27th and drove to a 10th-place finish. It was his best since earning a top-five April 23 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and his first top-10 with Richard Boswell in the crew chief role for the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers team. ● 14 Years Together … Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Richmond as the company and SHR continue a 14-year partnership, with Rush Truck Centers serving as a primary sponsor for 11 of those years. All of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by the RushCare Customer Support team of parts and service experts, who also provide concierge-level service for scheduling maintenance, technical support, mobile service dispatch and roadside assistance, help locating the nearest dealer, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America with 150 locations in the United States and Ontario, Canada, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.