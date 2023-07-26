Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

POCONO WIN NOTES: By winning last Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin joined elite company as the 15th driver to win 50 NASCAR Cup Series races. He is now tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson on the all-time wins list. The win was Hamlin’s seventh at Pocono, making him the winningest driver in track history. In addition, Hamlin’s victory was also the 600th NASCAR national series win for Toyota.

HOME SWEET HOME: Hamlin grew up in nearby Chesterfield, Virginia and attended races at Richmond Raceway as a child. Throughout his racing career, that hometown connection has provided Hamlin plenty of on-track success. He owns four Cup Series victories at Richmond, including a win in last April's Toyota Owners 400. His record at the .75-mile track also includes four top-five finishes in his past five starts and 10 top-fives in his past 13 starts dating back to September 2016. Hamlin has also earned three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Richmond.

FRONT RUNNER: Hamlin leads all active drivers with 2,206 laps led at Richmond Raceway. He ranks fourth on the all-time lap leader list at Richmond behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, and Bobby Allison.

Hamlin leads all active drivers with 2,206 laps led at Richmond Raceway. He ranks fourth on the all-time lap leader list at Richmond behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, and Bobby Allison. MAVIS: Fresh off their first victory in NASCAR, Mavis Tires & Brakes will once again be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team at Richmond Raceway. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

JGR AT RICHMOND: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 18 Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway. In 163 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 58 top-five finishes, 95 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 6,072 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Richmond.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Richmond Raceway begins Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

What do you expect going to Richmond this weekend?

“It’s going to be hot and slick, but it’s still going to be the same thing we’ve seen at Richmond with this car. It’s going to be difficult to pass, but you may see different pit strategies with how long the stages are. That can mix things up quite a bit. I’m looking forward to it though. I feel like we tend to run better in the hotter races for whatever reason, and I have a lot of confidence going to Richmond regardless of what car or weather or whatever that we have going on. It has been a great track for us, and I hope to continue that this weekend.”

