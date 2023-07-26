Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Race Advance

A win secures a second consecutive birth in the playoffs for the No. 99 team, good stage and race finishes in each of the next five could likely do the same.

Road course races at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, a superspeedway at Daytona, plus the 2-mile high speed Michigan track are all that is left on the regular season after Sunday's Richmond race.

Suárez arrives in Richmond after a last place finish at Pocono where another car clipped him early in the race ending his day. It capped a busy weekend that saw him finish second in the SRX race at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway on Thursday and 10th in the Xfinity race Saturday in Pocono.

His No. 99 Chevrolet that will carry the Jockey livery at Richmond for the second-consecutive weekend.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America Collection – proudly grown and crafted right here in the USA. Designed with high quality American-grown cotton, these durable staples help to support the communities Americans call home.

USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.

Daniel Suárez:

How disappointed were you after Sunday in Pocono?

"Extremely disappointed but you can only control what you can control. You get mad but you have to forget about it and move on. We are totally focused on Richmond this week and getting a good finish there. There is a lot of racing remaining and we have to focus on today, not what happened last week or what is going to happen in the future."

What are your thoughts with five races remaining the regular season?

"We feel like we should be part of the playoffs and that we are strong enough to make some noise once we get in the playoffs. Overall, I think we have fast cars 90 percent of the time and we have to take advantage of it. We have some tracks coming up where we have run really well. It's going to be about execution and avoiding bad luck. We just have to do it."