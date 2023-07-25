JTG Daugherty Racing Spotlights Kleenex® at Richmond for Donating One Million Dollars to DonorsChoose

At Richmond Raceway, 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the JTG Daugherty Racing team are spreading the news about a major back-to-school promotion with Kimberly-Clark’s U.S. Kleenex® Brand and Kroger®. This year, Kleenex® is proud to donate $1 million to DonorsChoose nationally with $100,000 of the donation going to directly to Richmond and Cincinnati Public Schools.



“It’s exciting to see Kleenex® maximizing their Kroger® Racing partnership and bringing awareness about how we can help teachers,” said Stenhouse Jr. “They’re doing a lot of good in communities across the nation by teaming up with DonorsChoose and Kroger® to help out teachers, so they have what they need to inspire students.”



Additionally, Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro is featuring Kleenex® and DonorsChoose for the Cook Out 400 to connect the dots and reach millions of NASCAR fans about the initiative. Kleenex® also partnered with the Kroger® Mid-Atlantic Division to execute 18 at-store school supply donation events and two at-school events to deliver school supplies. Stenhouse Jr. will be appearing at one of the Kroger® stores located at 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville Va. on Friday (7/28) from 3 PM ET to 4:30 PM ET to see the fans thanks to our Kroger® Racing partners that includes Kleenex®.



“We’ve got a busy weekend planned with Kleenex® and Kroger®,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We will kick off the weekend with a store appearance in Richmond, and we look forward to seeing our fans.”



From there, Stenhouse Jr. practices and qualifies his No. 47 Kleenex® Camaro at the 3/4-mile D-shaped Richmond oval on Saturday. Race day at 12:30 PM ET, he is appearing at the Chevrolet display in the track’s fan zone area for a question-and-answer session followed by a $100,000 check presentation to local Richmond teachers on behalf of Kleenex® and DonorsChoose in the same footprint. Finally, he is looking to add to his top-five and two top-10 finishes that he holds at Richmond behind the wheel of the No. 47 Kleenex® Camaro.

“I enjoy meeting the fans,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It is always nice to be able to see everyone, and it’s cool that Kleenex® is bringing some local teachers out for the check presentation. It should be a lot of fun before racing the No. 47 Kleenex® Camaro at Richmond.”

Live coverage of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, July 30 begins at 3 PM ET on USA, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

Since 2020, Kleenex® has donated more than $3 million dollars to support classrooms across the country so students and teachers can continue to thrive. That’s nearly 25,000 projects funded on the DonorsChoose platform and reaching more than 10,000 schools across the U.S. served.

JTG Racing PR