Richmond 2 / Road America Advance

Joey Logano: “Richmond is probably one of our best tracks. I feel really good about it. It’s a track that, for whatever reason, Paul really has his head wrapped around and gives me a really strong race car. I assume he’s gonna be able to do that again because he’s done that for years, and it’s also a track that fits into my wheelhouse and we can really work together. It’s a track that’s not a hammer track. It’s not one of those new asphalt tracks where you can drive so hard every lap without penalty. You eventually pay a penalty at Richmond, so that makes it kind of fun for me. You go back to the old school style of racing with a lot of tire fall off and it makes you feel like you have a bunch of horsepower, but you actually can’t put the power down, so all of that type of stuff is pretty fun.”