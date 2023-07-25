Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Gilliland will be making his fourth start at the Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is coming off his best Cup Series finish at the track, 15th, in April. The team used pit strategy and speed to get the top-15 result. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland had a best finish of sixth at the track. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY “We’re going back to Richmond to get a top-10 or better. We are just really confident going back there after having a lot of speed in April. Todd drove a good race, but we know we can get more. Our short track program at FRM is a lot better today than what we have had in the past. Everyone has worked hard at it and it is paying off.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND “It is what Ryan said, our short track stuff is better. You just have to be good because you are going to Richmond twice, Phoenix twice, Martinsville a couple of times and it all adds up. I know NASCAR is trying to improve the racing package, but for what we have now, I think our team has done a nice job of finding a lot more speed. “One of our anchor partners, Speedy Cash, is back with us this weekend. They are finishing their promotion to win my stuff. Just want to thank them for their support and remind fans to enter the contest to win some cool prizes.”