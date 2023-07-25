RFK Advance | Richmond II

Pace Laps:

Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time at Richmond including five in the NCS.

Richmond hosts its second race date of 2023 this weekend as the Cup Series continues the push to the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Joining BuildSubmarines.com on the car this weekend will be Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding. Its 20,000-plus employees design, build and refuel nuclear submarines among other critical work for the U.S. Navy.

Having finished in the top five at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the BuildSubmarines.com car's debut, the #CarWithAMission is set for its second race. In part, it represents approximately 1,000 Virginia suppliers within the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base. Hundreds of jobs and training opportunities are available in the commonwealth, including at more than 20 trade and technical schools in the Hampton Roads area. NASCAR fans are invited to be a part of the team that creates Navy submarines.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at Richmond

Starts: 27

Wins: 2 (2014, 2020)

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2014, 2019)

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Richmond, makes his 28th Cup start at the ¾-mile track on Sunday. He won the lone race at Richmond in 2020 after leading 192 laps.

More recently, Keselowski finished 10th there this spring after starting 24th, and 15th last fall. He’s finished inside the top-15 in every race since the spring of 2015, and in that stretch has led laps in 10 different races. In total he’s led 1178 laps at Richmond in 13 different races, his most of any track on the circuit.

Keselowski won back in 2014 after starting on the pole, leading 383 of the 400 laps.

His 12.3 average finish holds as one of his best among all tracks with 13 top-10s overall and six finishes inside the top five.

He also has two poles – 2014 and 2019 – for an average starting position of 11th, also one of his best marks.