Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Richmond Advance

Once you began having success at Richmond, did it go from toward the bottom to toward the top on the list of tracks you like? “I’ve always really liked it, to be honest. From the first time I raced there in 2003, I’ve always enjoyed the track. There was a long period where I didn’t have great numbers there, but I felt like I loved the track and always ran well there and had a lot of crazy things happen there throughout my career. Once I got to Furniture Row (Racing), we started leading a ton of laps there. We also had a couple of heartbreaking finishes there where we should have won the race but didn’t, and I wondered if it was ever going to happen. Then we went on a streak there, so it’s been a great track and it’s a ton of fun. We had a great run going there in the spring and thought we had a shot at winning, then we were down a set of tires and the cautions didn’t go our way. I think we’ve improved our program a ton and have been putting on a show at some of the short tracks and places like Richmond. I hope for myself and my team we can get our Bass Pro Shops Toyota back in victory lane there like we’ve done before.” With your success there, what are the challenges that come with racing at Richmond? “I love the track, it’s great. Been very successful there, especially lately with our Bass Pro Shops Camry. Been lucky enough to win some races there. I really enjoy the track because it’s kind of unique. It’s a short track, but it races like a bigger track than it is. You can really move around there the way the tires wear out and the track is really slippery, and that makes it fun and a challenge, and it’s always a good race for the fans.” How has the NextGen car changed your approach to short tracks? “Short tracks were a challenge last year for us. It was a lot harder to pass than years past, for sure. With the shifting and with how the brakes are on these cars, it’s so different than it was before. I think shifting has been the biggest difference, but you have the braking to go along with that. Then you have the independent rear suspension and the differential, and all those things go along with each other to what we have now. We almost have more than the brakes and tires can even take, so it’s been tough to try and modulate that, and trying not to lock up the rear tires was a challenge. This race in the spring was the first true short track with the downforce taken off, so we definitely learned things. Since then, we’ve learned even more about what we needed to work on at Richmond. We’ve had a lot of strong runs here this summer, and Richmond is a place where I have a lot of confidence in my Bass Pro Shops team.” TSC PR