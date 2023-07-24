Keselowski Finishes 16th in Pocono

In an action-packed afternoon at Pocono Raceway, Brad Keselowski put on a valiant performance while carrying the name of 307 military heroes aboard his Ford Mustang.

From the moment the green flag waved, it was evident that Pocono was going to provide its fair share of challenges. Keselowski maintained his 13th-place starting position for the majority of a brief first stage, short-pitting before the end to set up for good track position to start stage two. This would put Keselowski 31st to end stage one, but eighth to begin stage two after the field cycled through pit road.

As the laps ticked away, the race saw a series of caution periods, bringing out thrilling restarts that intensified the competition. Keselowski consistently fought for position, demonstrating his driving prowess and tactical skill on the track. He managed to climb up the ranks, moving inside the top five.

After a scheduled stop on lap 77, differing strategies throughout the field began to play out. A caution fell on lap 92, finding Keselowski in 14th, behind a few cars that had yet to pit. This would take the field to the end of the stage under caution.

Both RFK cars stayed out to begin stage three, with Keselowski restarting in eighth, right behind his teammate, Chris Buescher. The King’s Hawaiian Ford managed to lose a few spots on the restart, falling back to 10th before another caution for incident on lap 105. Pitting for four tires and fuel, Keselowski would start 20th on the following restart.

Keselowski was not able to advance his position on the restart, falling back to 22nd before a caution flew with 17 laps to go. Crew Chief Matt McCall elected to bring the No. 6 down pit road for four tires and fuel again, where three cautions would follow, including one to end the race. Keselowski would advance to the 16th position to close out the event.

Up Next

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for its second race weekend of 2023 next Sunday. Race coverage Sunday afternoon is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR