Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

Daniel Suarez, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet
- Daniel Suarez qualified 23rd for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
- Suarez’s No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet fired off tight but would improve on the long, green flag run for the duration of the entire first stage. During the closing laps of the stage, Suarez began running second-place lap times, ultimately finishing the opening stage in 15th place.
- During the first stage break, Suarez radioed that he needed more rear security on entry of the corners. He pitted for four tires, fuel, left-rear air pressure and a track bar adjustment. Starting as the sixth car on the inside, Suarez fell back to 19th before the car began coming to him once again on the long run. The team made the call to short pit with three laps remaining in the stage for right-side tires and fuel, putting Suarez in 33rd to end the second stage.
- Suarez stayed out during the second stage break, which would put hm in second place to start the final stage. As the final stage went green, the first, non-stage caution of the day immediately came out for a wreck behind Suarez. The green flag came back out on lap 51, before Suarez made his scheduled, green-flag pit stop for four tires and fuel on lap 55. Suarez was told to make up as much as he could while the stops cycled through. The next caution came out with 11 laps remaining. Suarez pitted from 13th place for four tires and fuel before restarting behind teammates Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric. The caution flag came back out just one lap later, sending the field to overtime. Suarez restarted 13th with two laps remaining and worked his way up to 10th place, avoiding a last-lap wreck that would end the race under caution.
"All-in-all, we had a decent day. The car is clean, and we finished in the top 10. I felt like a was a little rusty getting back into a Xfinity car after six years or so, but it was a lot of fun. I’m very thankful to Chris Rice, Matt Kaulig, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity. I really enjoyed it, and hopefully we can do it again in the future.”
- Daniel Suarez