RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

"First off, the fans were the real winners today at Pocono Raceway. The atmosphere was electric. Our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 started off really tight, but the RCR team did a great job making adjustments to get our Chevy fast in the second half of the race. I felt like I was holding my own. Unfortunately, our race ended early. The No. 45 car was at my left-rear going into the turn, and I knew we were three-wide. I think I’ve got the right to at least hold my lane. I’ve got to turn at some point to get down. The No. 6 car was on my outside, maybe a half-lane up. But the No. 45 car drove it in there, and obviously, I feel like he drove it in there deep enough where he had to come up the track into me. We can look at the SMT data and see the little fine movements that we make, but I felt like that was not the time to do that for the No. 45. I hate it for the No. 3 team. We were really tight at the beginning of the race. We got the car much better and made some good strategy moves, but we just live to fight another day. It was a pretty rough hit.” -Austin Dillon