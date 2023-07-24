Sunday, Jul 23

RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Strong Run For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Stalled By Late Race Contact at Pocono Raceway
 

"First off, the fans were the real winners today at Pocono Raceway. The atmosphere was electric. Our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 started off really tight, but the RCR team did a great job making adjustments to get our Chevy fast in the second half of the race. I felt like I was holding my own. Unfortunately, our race ended early. The No. 45 car was at my left-rear going into the turn, and I knew we were three-wide. I think I’ve got the right to at least hold my lane. I’ve got to turn at some point to get down. The No. 6 car was on my outside, maybe a half-lane up. But the No. 45 car drove it in there, and obviously, I feel like he drove it in there deep enough where he had to come up the track into me. We can look at the SMT data and see the little fine movements that we make, but I felt like that was not the time to do that for the No. 45. I hate it for the No. 3 team. We were really tight at the beginning of the race. We got the car much better and made some good strategy moves, but we just live to fight another day. It was a pretty rough hit.”

 

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team Log 21st-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway

 

“Today was not the day we wanted with our Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway. We were tight at the start of the race. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made changes throughout the race, but it was still a handful. Late in the race, we were stretching our fuel mileage but had to make an extra stop and that ended our chances for a good finish. We’ll bounce back next week at Richmond Raceway.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

