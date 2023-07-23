Toyota earns landmark NASCAR victory

With Denny Hamlin’s win in the NASCAR Cup Series today at Pocono, Toyota has earned a milestone NASCAR victory as the manufacturer now owns 600 NASCAR national series wins. Toyota has amassed 177 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, 196 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 227 in the NASCAR Truck Series.

“To think we have celebrated 600 Toyota wins in NASCAR is incredibly rewarding to me and the entire Toyota family,” said David Wilson, president, TRD. “There are so many people that have worked countless hours, days and years to help us achieve this accomplishment, and this wouldn’t be possible without all of our outstanding team partners and talented drivers behind the wheel of Camrys, Supras and Tundras. We look forward to celebrating 600 more wins as we continue to focus on achieving our short-term and long-term goals in NASCAR.”

Joe Gibbs Racing is Toyota’s winningest organization, owning 338 race victories in NASCAR Cup Series (148) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (190) competition since partnering together in 2008.

Eighty (80) drivers in total have won in a Toyota, led by multi-time Toyota champion Kyle Busch with 203 victories. Denny Hamlin (61 wins), Martin Truex Jr. (33 wins), Christopher Bell (29 wins), Todd Bodine (22 wins), Joey Logano (20 wins), Erik Jones (18 wins), Matt Kenseth (18 wins), Johnny Benson (14 wins), Mike Skinner (12 wins), Matt Crafton (12 wins), John Hunter Nemechek (12 wins), Ty Gibbs (11 wins) and Timothy Peters (10 wins) all have taken home 10 or more national-series wins behind the wheel of a Toyota.

TRD PR