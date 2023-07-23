Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Pocono Accident Quotes

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Verizon Ford Mustang – BEFORE YOU GOT TOWED WAS THERE ANY DAMAGE TO THE CAR OTHER THAN THE TIRES? “Yeah, there was some damage from hitting the wall. The left-rear toe link. I think some control arms also got bent, but towing the car two miles didn’t do any favors, for sure. It just doesn’t make any sense. We’ve been fighting these cars for two years now with four flat tires when a car spins out, and you get this long, horrible ride back. It’s rough. Your head is bouncing around in there. It’s stupid. It’s just really dumb that we can’t just put four tires on a truck. I saw a whole bunch of them earlier today. I did something for Verizon and I saw at least 25 trucks. If we can put four tires on one of them with a jack and an impact that can just change the tires and let us come back, instead of dragging the car two miles around the racetrack, it’s just stupid. It’s not fun for anybody. The poor guy driving the tow truck. The poor driver getting his head knocked around for two miles and the poor team that’s got to fix the underbodies of these things after they get dragged around. It’s dumb. I don’t know. It is what it is, but it seems like it has a very easy fix. I’ve brought this up before, but I guess it doesn’t matter.”

ARE GUYS JUST BEING TOO AGGRESSIVE ON THE RESTARTS INTO TURN ONE? “You’ve got to be aggressive today. Passing is tough. Cars are equally matched. You see that all the time and track position is key. Why did you see the second place car pit at the end of the stage and not take points? Because they knew how important track position was gonna be. That’s why I had to make an aggressive move down the center. That’s why everybody is making aggressive moves on the starts and you eventually run out of real estate. Unfortunately, we were the ones that got caught up.”



WHAT TRIGGERED THAT FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? “Just a lot of jostling, for sure. I had a run down the center, which is great and that was gonna put me in a really good spot into turn one, and my car fired off really well in turn one. We’ve seen that in the restart before that, so I felt real confident about putting myself in a tough position because I knew my car could handle well, and it just started squeezing up and when I came back up to avoid the cars on the inside the outside of me I had to check up just a little bit and it just got the 34 into my right-rear. It turns so quick that there’s no chance of saving it, just turn it around and then you kind of slide and hope not to get hit, which, luckily no one hit me, but the wall did enough damage.”

THE EXPLANATION YOU GAVE SOUNDS REASONABLE. WHAT IS THE OTHER SIDE OF WHY THEY CAN’T GIVE YOU TIRES TO DRIVE BACK? “I don’t know. Here’s the deal, I talked to someone today and they see a race car once a year. That’s not fair to the people working out there on the racetrack that they don’t have a lot of experience. I mean, they may be doing it for years, so don’t put it in the context that these guys don’t know what they’re doing, but the experience level of doing something every single week versus seeing a race car once a year is tough. That’s really hard and we’re all in a position out there while I’m sitting there watching cars go by me with a chance of getting a good finish being left as I’m trying to communicate to somebody and they can’t hear me or listen or they’re trying to figure out what to do. They don’t know that you can’t push a car with four flat tires on it. The car doesn’t steer. I’m trying to tell them to hook it up and they kept trying to push me. We wasted a lap-and-a-half before they tried to hook it. There’s a better way to do it.”

IF YOU WERE ABLE TO GET FOUR TIRES ON IT OUT THERE, DO YOU THINK YOU WOULD STILL BE RACING? “No. We would have saved the hassle of dragging around the racetrack. The damage was done from the wall. We would have saved a lap-and-a-half of time for all the fans to be out there watching cars racing, instead of seeing my butt being towed around backwards, so you would have saved a little bit of racing time there and probably not getting our head shook around for a little bit.”

Ford Performance PR