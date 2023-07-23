Burton Qualifies 26th at Pocono

Harrison Burton, in the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, is set to start Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway from 26th place.



Burton took that spot with a lap around the Tricky Triange at 167.019 miles per hour in single-car qualifying Saturday afternoon.



The DEX Imaging Mustang was faster in qualifying than in a practice session held earlier on Saturday afternoon. Burton was 25th fastest in practice with a best lap at 166.306 mph. He posted that time on the 11thof the 15 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on USA Network.



Stage breaks in the 160-lap race are set for Laps 30 and 95.

WBR PR