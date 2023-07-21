Friday, Jul 21

RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway... In 175 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, both by Dale Earnhardt. In 1987, Earnhardt rallied from a 16th-place starting position to win, one of 11 victories he would claim during the season. Earnhardt won again in 1993, edging Rusty Wallace for the victory. RCR and Earnhardt won the Cup Series championship in both seasons where the team won at Pocono. Both Tyler Reddick (second) and Austin Dillon (10th) scored top-10 finishes at Pocono in 2022. The Welcome, N.C., based team has 17 top-five and 59 top-ten finishes at the 'Tricky Triangle.' 

 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway... Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series began competing at Pocono Raceway in 2016, RCR has made 17 starts at the 2.5-mile track. Tyler Reddick owns the best finish by an RCR entry, a second-place finish in 2019. RCR has had at least one driver claim a top-10 finish in all seven previous races at Pocono. Sheldon Creed led RCR with a fifth-place finish in 2022, just ahead of teammate Austin Hill who finished eighth. The team has racked up five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race. 

 

Catch the Action... The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, July 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

The High Point.com 400 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, July 23 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Austin Dillon has 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway. In his most recent appearance at the track in July of 2022, Dillon finished 10th after starting 15th. He has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono, a 10th-place effort in 2019. He has made four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, scoring a top-10 finish in each race, including a win in 2014.

 

A Winning Past … Although Dillon is still searching for his career-first Pocono Raceway win in the NASCAR Cup Series, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has reached Victory Lane in Truck Series competition at the track, winning the 2014 race after leading the most laps (23 of 64).

 

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Pocono Raceway … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

 

Visit the LungXperience at Pocono Raceway … This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Lehigh Valley Health will be encouraging patients to get screened for lung cancer if they qualify at a special interactive display in the fan midway called the LungXperience. The LungXperience is a traveling, augmented reality exhibit designed to help the community better understand lung cancer and the newest advances to fight against this potentially deadly disease that can impact anyone—even those who don’t smoke or are high risk. The exhibit features a giant inflatable lung that visitors walk through while carrying smart devices that activate a series of interactive, educational modules that explain the stages of lung cancer, new treatments, and what advances may lie ahead. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the US, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths.

 

Meet Austin Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to appear at the Team Chevrolet Stage in the Pocono

Raceway Fan Midway for a Q&A session on Sunday, July 23rd at 11:30 a.m. ET.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono Raceway?

“Pocono Raceway is very technical. The Tunnel Turn is my biggest challenge. It’s a high-speed turn and over the years it’s gotten rough with the track’s tunnel underneath it. The bumps going over the Tunnel Turn are noticeable, and you need your car balanced well through that turn. I love the other end of the track. You have the flat end in Turn 3 and turn a lot through that corner. Going into Turn 1 there’s a lot of banking there, you’re drafting down the front straight so you’re carrying a lot of speed into Turn 1. You have to set yourself up to drive into Turn 1 and get to the bottom and drive off to head to the Tunnel Turn.”

 

Last year you finished 10th at Pocono Raceway. What are your expectations this weekend?

“I think we should cut last year’s finish in half or try and win. Right now, we’re in a situation where we have to win to make the NASCAR Playoffs. In 2022 we had a good car and my team stayed on top of track conditions. This allowed us to adjust our Chevrolet’s balance to pass cars at the end of the race and finish 10th. At the 2-mile tracks, I feel we made good progress last year. We'll have to be aggressive on fuel strategy and have a clean day on pit road. I think we have a shot at a win or a top-five finish.”

 

Are there any special challenges to a track that has three turns and not 4 turns?

“There are three different corners in the Tricky Triangle, making it difficult to solve. You know you'll have to give up some on one end to be better at the other. To have a car that handles average in all three turns is key. I think there is one end that is more important than the other when looking at the data. Sometimes it changes when you race. When we thought we would be okay in Turn 3 and actually our most important turn was the first. It’s interesting how those subtle changes happen from race to race.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway… Kyle Busch will be making his 36th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Busch has four wins at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania speedway (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021), the second-most among active drivers. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet won three times in four races from 2017 through 2019 and led 218 laps (545 miles) in the process. His first win in 2017 came in dominating fashion, where he also won the pole and led the most laps (74 of 160). In 2022, Busch started second and led 63 of 160 laps before a post-race penalty negated his strong finish. The Las Vegas, Nev., native enters this weekend with 11 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes in 35 Pocono starts. He has two wins in five NASCAR Truck Series races at Pocono and plus one victory in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Long Pond, Pa., facility. 

 

Starting Up Front at the Tricky Triangle… Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers will four pole positions at Pocono Raceway (2010, 2015, and both races in 2017).

 

The Points Chase… Busch enters Pocono fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 74 points behind the leader. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet is the third seed in the Playoffs. 

 

Welcome, Lenovo… Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the USA.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Your first win at Pocono didn’t come until 2017, but then you ripped off three wins in four races. Did something just click for you?

“Around the 2014 timeframe, Pocono really started to click and we really started to get our program straightened out and better there for what I like and for what I need to be able to be fast. That was with Dave Rogers and then we went into 2015 with Adam Stevens and kind of evolved on what we were doing and how our setup was and things just clicked. We probably should have won four more races from 2015 all the way through last year. We’ve had some really, really strong runs at Pocono. I’ve come to enjoy the track and be fast there and that always makes things fun.”

 

Do you think there is one area of the track that’s most important at Pocono? 

“Everything is important at Pocono. There’s just so much time there that can be gained because the track is so big that if you mess up in Turn 1 that can be a huge hit all the way down the back straightaway or if you mess up in Turn 3, that can be costly with the length of how long the front straightway is. You definitely want to be good everywhere and make the most of your day.”  

 

How important is it to manage the restarts because cars can go three and four-wide into Turn 1?

“Restarts are tough at Pocono just because it’s so hard for the spotters to see and the cars are pretty equal. Guys pulling out of line and getting runs on you or laying back on the restart zone in order to be able to manipulate it to make a run at you to get alongside of you before getting to Turn 1. That’s always difficult. You’re always trying to play protector and kind of block the guys behind you making those moves. You’ve always got to be looking out front trying to make the moves yourself, but then also looking out back and trying to watch those moves being made on you. You’ve got to stay on top of all that. Restarts are kind of tricky and it doesn’t just relate to down the front straightaway and Turn 1. It’s also off Turn 2 and into Turn 3. I feel like that’s where a lot of action kind of happens, too, because it really narrows up in Turn 2 and the track is really rough over there. You really don’t want to be going through there side-by-side and take a chance to being next to someone.”  
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway, earning by a fifth-place finish while driving the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet in 2022. The Alpine, California native also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts (two third-place results) and four ARCA Menards Series events (two top-five and four top-10 finishes) at the Tricky Triangle.

 

Dirt Racing... Leading up to the Xfinity Series action at Pocono Raceway, Creed has spent the week in Pennsylvania competing on dirt. As part of the Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek, the 25-year-old has raced at four different tracks in four nights. On Wednesday night, Creed and RCR teammate Kyle Busch competed in the wingless 600 micro sprint division, where the Whelen machine made the A-main and finished eighth out of 114 cars.

 

Playoff Outlook... Creed currently holds the 10th position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings with a 45 point cushion on the postseason cutline. This season to date, the No. 2 team has collected two top-five and six top-10 finishes.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

You have had strong runs at Pocono Raceway last year and throughout your career. What is your outlook heading back to Pennsylvania?

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Pocono Raceway this weekend. Our Whelen Chevrolet was fast all day last year and we were able to qualify well, run close to the front and earn stage points. I’ve also had some good results there in both the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, so it’s nice going to a track that I have had success at. While the result wasn’t there last week, the No. 2 team brought a really solid Camaro that should have finished inside the top-five. If we keep running consistently that way, we will be in a good position to end the regular season championship.” 
 

Ty Dillon and the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway... Ty Dillon has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway, posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes behind the wheel of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Welcome, North Carolina native also has 11 NASCAR Cup Series, two NASCAR Truck Series, and two ARCA Menards Series events on his resume at the three corner, 2.5-mile paved track. Dillon captured the 2011 ARCA victory after leading 34 of 50 laps.

 

Second Stop in the No. 3... Dillon returns to Richard Childress Racing to pilot the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway for his second scheduled event with the team. Dillon's most recent race behind the wheel of the No. 3 came at Darlington Raceway in May 2023. The now 31-year-old drove the No. 3 full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2014-2016, before furthering his career into the premier Cup Series.

 

Did You Know? Ferris Commercial Mowers has been a long-standing partner of Dillon, dating back to his dirt late model and modified days at the beginning of his motorsports career. Throughout this season, the brand is also displayed on Dillon's No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.

 

Why Ferris Commercial Mowers? Over 20 years ago, Ferris Commercial Mowers set the bar as the first and only manufacturer to integrate suspension into the mowing experience. They revolutionized the commercial cutting landscape and continue to raise the bar with industry leading suspension. Their racing-inspired, automotive-style suspension and integrated cutting decks are engineered to deliver a quality cut faster, allowing you to earn profits and bragging rights. Their suspension is not just a feature or a marketing gimmick, it is a game changer that simply has to be experienced. Others have tried, but there’s a difference you can feel only on a Ferris Commercial Mowers. True suspension changes everything.

 

About Briggs & Stratton... Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

 

TY DILLON QUOTE:

You are returning to Pocono Raceway for your second NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the No. 3. What is your outlook heading into this weekend?

“I’m pumped to be back racing the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway. I’m grateful to everyone at Ferris and Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel of a car that means a lot to my career and our family. We had a good run going in Darlington earlier this year, but unfortunately, I got tagged in the right-rear while running third. After the spin, the car struggled with takeoff speed. It was an unfortunate end to the race, but it was a fun opportunity to get out there and play in the Xfinity Series again. I’ve had some success at Pocono in the past and hopefully, we can put on a good showing for Ferris and their guests in attendance.” 
 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway... Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway, posting a best finish of eighth while driving the No. 21 Global Industrial Camaro in 2022. The Winston, Georgia native also has seven NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, earning one pole, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes.

 

Global Industrial Home Race... Located 2.5 hours from Pocono Raceway, Global Industrial’s headquarters are based in Port Washington, New York. During Saturday’s race, Global Industrial will have more than 250 employees at the track cheering on Hill and the Richard Childress Racing team. Prior to arriving in Pennsylvania, Hill made a visit at the Global Industrial Distribution Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey to meet and sign autographs for associates.

 

Riding with 1,566 Associates... As a tribute to the dedicated Global Industrial employees, Hill will carry the names of all 1,566 associates on the hood of his No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. The Global Industrial employees are the driving force behind their success. The company works diligently to attract and retain the top talent in the industry and encourage employee engagement to sustain and develop all of their associates.

 

Double Duty... Prior to the Xfinity Series race on Saturday evening, Hill will make his first NASCAR Truck Series start of 2023 as he pilots the No. 7 ARCO Design/Build Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. Last season at Pocono Raceway, the pair teamed up for a sixth-place result after starting at the tail of the field with practice and qualifying being rained out. Watch live television coverage of the Truck Series event on FS1, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast. 

 

About Global Industrial Company... Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems to be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What did you learn from last year's Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway that can carry over to this season?

“I’ve had success at Pocono Raceway throughout my career and had a chance to win there in the Truck Series a few times, so I’m excited to get back there this weekend. Last year, we had a solid effort in our Global Industrial Chevrolet. We made our car better from practice to the race and on each stop during the race, so I thought we were in a good position for the last run. I was working my way up through the field and then our Camaro got too tight. I tried to move my line around, but we just struggled on the long run. Our No. 21 team has been working extremely hard as we close in on the Playoffs and if we consistently run inside the top-five, more wins will come."

