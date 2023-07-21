RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

|
Ty Dillon and the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway... Ty Dillon has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway, posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes behind the wheel of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Welcome, North Carolina native also has 11 NASCAR Cup Series, two NASCAR Truck Series, and two ARCA Menards Series events on his resume at the three corner, 2.5-mile paved track. Dillon captured the 2011 ARCA victory after leading 34 of 50 laps.
Second Stop in the No. 3... Dillon returns to Richard Childress Racing to pilot the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway for his second scheduled event with the team. Dillon's most recent race behind the wheel of the No. 3 came at Darlington Raceway in May 2023. The now 31-year-old drove the No. 3 full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2014-2016, before furthering his career into the premier Cup Series.
Did You Know? Ferris Commercial Mowers has been a long-standing partner of Dillon, dating back to his dirt late model and modified days at the beginning of his motorsports career. Throughout this season, the brand is also displayed on Dillon's No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Why Ferris Commercial Mowers? Over 20 years ago, Ferris Commercial Mowers set the bar as the first and only manufacturer to integrate suspension into the mowing experience. They revolutionized the commercial cutting landscape and continue to raise the bar with industry leading suspension. Their racing-inspired, automotive-style suspension and integrated cutting decks are engineered to deliver a quality cut faster, allowing you to earn profits and bragging rights. Their suspension is not just a feature or a marketing gimmick, it is a game changer that simply has to be experienced. Others have tried, but there’s a difference you can feel only on a Ferris Commercial Mowers. True suspension changes everything.
About Briggs & Stratton... Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.
TY DILLON QUOTE:
You are returning to Pocono Raceway for your second NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the No. 3. What is your outlook heading into this weekend?
“I’m pumped to be back racing the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway. I’m grateful to everyone at Ferris and Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel of a car that means a lot to my career and our family. We had a good run going in Darlington earlier this year, but unfortunately, I got tagged in the right-rear while running third. After the spin, the car struggled with takeoff speed. It was an unfortunate end to the race, but it was a fun opportunity to get out there and play in the Xfinity Series again. I’ve had some success at Pocono in the past and hopefully, we can put on a good showing for Ferris and their guests in attendance.”
RCR PR