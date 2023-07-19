LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and GMS Racing Host "Veterans Fill Your Cup" Event

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, GMS Racing and Veterans Heart Group today hosted an event for veterans from Iredell and surrounding North Carolina counties. Over 100 veterans were present for the “Veterans Fill Your Cup" at the Statesville-based team's race shop.

The "Veterans Fill Your Cup" initiative was designed to honor and support the nation's veterans. The event provided a unique opportunity for veterans to engage with NASCAR legends and drivers. Among the veterans, notable attendees included NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Inman; LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Cup Series team owner Maury Gallagher, drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson; and GMS Racing's NASCAR Truck Series drivers Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye.

The event took place on the shop floor amongst racecars and trucks, and featured a continental breakfast with coffee products provided by Black Rifle Coffee Company; a partner featured on Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

The teams plan on hosting a second "Veterans Fill Your Cup" event later this year on Wednesday, October 25th. More information will become available closer to the scheduled date via the teams' social media channels as well as from the Veterans Heart Group.

LMC PR