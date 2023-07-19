Ty Gibbs / No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- HighPoint.com 400

No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 19 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored five top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and the Chicago Street Circuit.

Gibbs has finished in the top-20 in 12 of the 20 Cup Series events.

POCONO: Gibbs has only one NASCAR Cup start at Pocono and it was his Cup debut in July 2022. He subbed for the injured Kurt Busch and started at the rear of the field but finished an impressive 16 th . Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start.

TRIANGLE: Gibbs started two NASCAR Xfinity races at Pocono and finished second both times. He's competed in two ARCA races and won in 2020 and finished second in 2021.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT POCONO: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 158 total starts at Pocono Raceway in Cup competition with 16 wins, 44 top-five finishes, 82 top-10 finishes, 12 poles and the team has led 1,915 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono is scheduled for 2:30 pm EDT on Sunday, July 23 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD

(On his anniversary or his Cup debut) “It’s crazy how time goes by so quick. It’s really cool. I’m just focused on competing each week and going for wins. It was a crazy day, but we ran well and I’m appreciative of Denny (Hamlin) and Michael (Jordan) for giving me the opportunity. It’s just hard to believe it’s been one year.”

JGR PR