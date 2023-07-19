LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

About the United States Air Force: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full time, part time, in or out of uniform, everyone who serves plays a critical role in helping us achieve mission success. For 2023, the Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring over 26,000 new Airmen. An emphasis is on recruiting people with no prior military service into one of over 130 enlisted career opportunities. The Air Force recruits to retain, to recruit the brightest candidates possible, and provide them with tough, highly technical training that gives them the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force. For more information, visit AirForce.com .

New Hampshire in the Rearview: Erik Jones started the day in the 30th position and encountered balance issues in the opening laps. Struggling to gain track position, Jones finished the first stage in 26th place. In Stage 2, Jones spun on track but escaped damage. A well-timed caution allowed the team to pit and restart in 20th position. Jones crossed the finish line in 11th place for the second consecutive week in a row. The team now has four straight top-15 finishes.

The Honorable: In partnership with the United States Air Force, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will host Honorable Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, as a guest for the Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Honorable Jones will have the opportunity to witness the race weekend firsthand, joining Jones for a pace car ride and observing the No. 43 United States Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the track up close on race day.

Pocono Pole: Throughout his career, Jones has established himself as a strong contender for the pole position at Pocono Raceway. He has claimed the starting spot twice at the track, once in the Truck Series and once in the Xfinity Series. Jones boasts a total of twenty-four pole positions throughout his career across the three major touring series, with two of them achieved at the "Tricky Triangle" of Pocono.

Last minute call up: In 2018, Erik Jones received an unexpected call to drive the No. 18 truck to fill in for Noah Gragson. Jones started the race from the rear of the field and raced as if he had nothing to lose, driving his way to a second-place finish.

Dave in New Hampshire: No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz has a total of six starts at the "Tricky Triangle" in the Xfinity Series. Under his guidance, four different drivers achieved one top five, four top-10s and one pole position. Elenz's track record at Pocono shows an average starting position of 7.8 and finish of 10.5, with only one result outside the top-15.

Meet Erik: On Sunday, July 23rd at Pocono Raceway, Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 10:20 am local time. He will then appear at the Chevrolet Racing stage at 11:00 am for a Q&A followed by a visit to the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer at 11:20 am.

Quoting Erik Jones: “Pocono has been a good track, I have been there just as much, if not more, than any other track that I have been to in my career. I have been racing there since 2013 in ARCA cars and then up through the Truck, Xfinity, now Cup series, and I have enjoyed going every time. I feel like it has been a good track for me, and I feel like I got around there pretty well. Last year I felt like we had a good car there with a lot of speed in it, and I am hoping to have the same this year. I always like going up there, I love the track itself and the racing is fun with the way that it plays out with stages, you can mix it up with taking tires and fuel before the stage or not, taking two or four, and seeing how the fuel plays out at the end of the race is always pretty fun. I am hoping we have a good car with some speed to continue our good runs up at Pocono.”