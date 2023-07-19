Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Pocono Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Gilliland has one previous NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. Last year in his rookie season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) the team finished 25th. They are looking to better the result with first-year crew chief Ryan Bergenty. Gilliland has four starts at Pocono in the NASCAR CRAFTMSAN Truck Series and has one pole, three top-10 and one top-five finish. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY “Looking at Todd’s stats in the truck series, it’s obvious he knows how to get around this track. The Cup level is a whole new game, but we are going to give Todd what he needs. We’re in that summer grind right now and the remainder of July and all of August will be big races for us. We want to maximize our finishes and gain as many points as possible.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND “I’ve always enjoyed Pocono. The track is so different than anything else we go to and I just really like the challenge. I’ve had good runs in the trucks, but last year was a learning experience for us. I think we’re going to be much better this weekend. “It’s cool to have Speedy Cash back with us this weekend and see them running this contest. It’s a lot more fun when partners are running promotions and contests. So, I hope fans are trying to win all my stuff!”