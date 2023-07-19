Mohawk Northeast Racing: Ryan Preece Pocono Advance

● Staying Up North: Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) will stay in the Northeast for the second race weekend in a row, this time at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The Cup Series action will take place at the 2.5-mile triangle Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. ● By The Numbers: Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 will mark Preece’s seventh Cup Series start at Pocono. His previous six outings were with JTG-Daugherty Racing, beginning with the June 2019 race when he started 29th and finished 23rd. Preece started on the pole but finished 25th in the second race of the Pocono doubleheader weekend in 2020. In his most recent Pocono appearance, the second race of the June 2021 weekend doubleheader, Preece started 23rd and finished eighth, his best at the track. In two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Preece has a best finish of fourth, which came in 2019 with JR Motorsports after starting eighth. Preece has also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Pocono, both with David Gilliland Racing. The first was in 2021, when he started eighth and finished ninth, and the second last season, when he started 22nd and finished second after leading six laps. ● SRX at Stafford: It was announced last week that Preece will be making his Camping World SRX Series debut Thursday at Stafford Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. The series will return for Thursday Night Thunder at Stafford for the second week in a row due to the flooding conditions at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, where the series was originally scheduled to race Thursday. Preece is a local legend at Stafford, having grown up racing at the half-mile, semi-banked paved oval. He is one of the most successful drivers in the track’s history and SRX added him to its field as this week’s 13th driver. The race is set for 9 p.m. EDT with a live broadcast on ESPN. ● Welcome Back, Mohawk: This weekend marks the third race as the primary partner on the No. 41 SHR Ford Musting for Mohawk Northeast. A longtime supporter of Preece, Mohawk Northeast will bring its blue, white, and red colors to Pocono this weekend. Mohawk Northeast Inc., is one of the premier heavy-civil contractors in the Northeast. Since 1967 Mohawk has been providing the highest-quality construction services to a wide variety of clients. Specializing in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges, and marine construction, Mohawk has completed countless projects within the industry safely, on time, and within budget. Mohawk has the ability to self-perform all phases of construction, including electrical, mechanical, structural steel repair and erection, deep foundations, pier and bulkheads, fabrication and coating (AISC & SSPC Certified), and a wide range of marine services. With an extensive fleet of cranes, barges, offshore tugboats, and many other pieces of heavy equipment, Mohawk is a well-established leader in Heavy Civil Construction. Clients include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, USACE, General Dynamics – Electric Boat, Connecticut DOT, Massachusetts DOT, New York DOT, Metro North Railroad, Amtrak, and various private-sector clients. ● Looking Back: Monday, the No. 41 team took on Preece’s home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He qualified 21st for the race that was postponed to Monday due to rain. Preece and the team worked all race long to find the right adjustments to a tight-handling racecar. He finished 28th. ● ARCA Menards Series West Win: In June, Cup Series competitors took on Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for the season’s second road-course race. Preece kicked off the weekend on the West Coast with a victory in the ARCA Menards Series West race Friday afternoon. He qualified his No. 9 Bonanza Ford on the pole. From there, he dominated the race by leading 55 of 64 laps and crossed the finish line 9.675 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sammy Smith. ● Movin’ On Up: The No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang team has continued to improve in recent weeks and has seen more and more consistency, providing a heightened sense of motivation. Preece had a career weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, earning his first Cup Series pole and leading a career-high 135 laps. In 19 points-paying events this season, Preece has six top-15 finishes – March 12 at Phoenix Raceway, April 16 at Marinsville (Va.) Speedway, May 14 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, May 29 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, June 11 at Sonoma and July 2 at the Chicago Street Course. ● Where He Stands: Preece heads to Pocono 26th in the driver standings with 335 points. ● Started Things Off: Preece kicked off the 2023 season with a strong showing in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, leading a race-high 43 laps but ultimately finishing seventh after a fuel pump issue. He has a best points-paying finish of 12th this season, which came at Phoenix Raceway in March.