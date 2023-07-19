Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT POCONO: Denny Hamlin is the standard bearer when it comes to Pocono Raceway. He is tied with Jeff Gordon for the most wins (six) all-time at the Tricky Triangle. Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (six), laps led (818), and average starting position (7.6) at the 2.5-mile tri-oval. After winning the pole last year, Hamlin is now tied with Kyle Busch for most poles at Pocono amongst active drivers with four. He also ranks second in top-five finishes (14), and top-10s (21). The Chesterfield, Virginia native has led in eight consecutive races dating back to July 2018.

Denny Hamlin is the standard bearer when it comes to Pocono Raceway. He is tied with Jeff Gordon for the most wins (six) all-time at the Tricky Triangle. Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (six), laps led (818), and average starting position (7.6) at the 2.5-mile tri-oval. After winning the pole last year, Hamlin is now tied with Kyle Busch for most poles at Pocono amongst active drivers with four. He also ranks second in top-five finishes (14), and top-10s (21). The Chesterfield, Virginia native has led in eight consecutive races dating back to July 2018. NEW HAMPSHIRE RECAP: Hamlin started 20th and finished seventh in Monday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The No. 11 driver scored points in both stages before ultimately earning his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

Hamlin started 20th and finished seventh in Monday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The No. 11 driver scored points in both stages before ultimately earning his eighth top-10 finish of the season. MAVIS: For the second consecutive week, Mavis will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team at Pocono Raceway. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

For the second consecutive week, Mavis will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team at Pocono Raceway. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total. JGR AT POCONO: Led by Hamlin’s six victories, Joe Gibbs Racing owns 16 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway. In 158 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 44 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s, 12 pole awards, and 1,915 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane at Pocono.

Led by Hamlin’s six victories, Joe Gibbs Racing owns 16 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway. In 158 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 44 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s, 12 pole awards, and 1,915 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane at Pocono. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway begins Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coverage of this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway begins Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. CLOSEST MAVIS TO POCONO RACEWAY: 2964 Route 940, Mount Pocono, PA 18344

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

What are your thoughts about going to Pocono this weekend?

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. We definitely have some unfinished business at Pocono after last year. Hopefully we’re able to unload strong on Saturday and carry that through the weekend. It would mean a lot to be able to get some redemption and to get that seventh win at Pocono to break the tie with Jeff (Gordon).”

JGR PR