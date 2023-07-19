No. 10 Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Pocono Advance

● History at Pocono: Aric Almirola will make his 21st NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend. He has four top-10s, two top-fives and 67 laps led at the 2.5-mile triangle. His best results came during the 2020 doubleheader weekend, when he earned finishes of third and fifth in the Saturday and Sunday races, respectively. ● Almirola has one start at the “Tricky Triangle” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which came in June 2016 and resulted in an 11th-place finish. He’s also made one start in the NASCAR Truck Series in July 2010 and earned a fourth-place finish. ● Last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, Almirola ran inside the top-five and led four laps to bring his laps-led total at the mile oval to 85. He was leading on lap 169 when a loose right-rear wheel came off his racecar and sent him into the turn two wall, ending his day. ● While Almirola is seeking a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series to catapult him into the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs, the 39-year-old veteran raced his way to victory lane June 10 in the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. ● Driver Points: Almirola arrives at New Hampshire 27th in the driver standings, 340 points out of first. ● Almirola’s career: In 444 career NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has three wins, 28 top-five finishes, 92 top-10s, five poles, and has led 1,068 laps. ● The No. 10 Ford Mustang will sport a new Ford Motor Company livery this weekend at Pocono. Almirola has been a Ford driver for the entirety of his 12-year fulltime Cup Series career. Ford is one of the most successful global racing programs and is the only car manufacturer to win the world’s most prestigious races, including the Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona, the NHRA’s U.S. Nationals, the Baja 1000, Rally Great Britain, the Bathurst 1,000, and even the Rallycross competition at the X Games. Ford has 722 all-time wins in the NASCAR Cup Series by 88 different drivers, including all three of Almirola’s career victories. Additionally, Ford has won 10 Cup series championships and 17 manufacturer titles. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series:In 2023, Almirola is continuing to share his life beyond the No. 10 Ford with season five of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and the show gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook.