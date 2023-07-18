HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Pocono Race Advance

Pocono is known for being an extremely finicky track. How have you been able to find success there? “I have always really liked Pocono for whatever reason and it just kind of fits my driving style. I like a challenge and you get that there. Your car is never going to drive perfect, it’ll likely be bad in one of the corners and you just have to deal with it and work on getting it right in the other two and on straightaways. You have to get used to being really uncomfortable, and you have to adapt and change things as the race goes on. You’re constantly searching, trying to find whatever it is that you need to make your car just a little bit better in one small part of the track. Every little thing is critical as far as getting your timing right, your momentum right. If you lose time in the wrong area because you’re trying to pass somebody and don’t clear him, you lose a lot more than you would somewhere else.” How do you keep your head in the right place for a track that challenging? “I think some guys go in with the mindset or mentality where they’re already kind of defeated before they get there because it’s such a tough track. That’s half the battle and I’ve always loved racing there. But it is probably one of the most terrifying places we race. The front straightaway is so long, and you can’t see the end of the corner. You’re almost going into this 90-degree corner and, you know, hopefully you come out OK on the other side. The racing is tough but the track has a great atmosphere with all the fans camping, so if you can go in knowing you have challenges that you just have to manage, the success will come and then you get to go out and celebrate with all of those people that have stuck it out all weekend.” For a team that is in the position of having to win to make the playoffs, is Pocono a track you look forward to as the regular season winds down? “We have to win and that does open the door for some strategy. Pocono is a great place for that. You can kind of get off strategy and try some things to get track position and then just keep it up front. We’ve just got to go there and win, there is no other plan, and we need to do that for HighPoint, as well, to get their in car in victory lane for their race. There would be no better outcome but, no matter what, every race is chance for us to learn. You hope you’re doing that with a win, but we can always find things to take away for improvement.” TSC PR