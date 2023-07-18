Ford Performance - NCS New Hampshire Post-Race Quotes

Ford Finishing Results:

2nd – Joey Logano

4th – Kevin Harvick

5th – Brad Keselowski

10th – Chase Briscoe

13th – Michael McDowell

15th – Chris Buescher

20th – Harrison Burton

21st – Todd Gilliland

22nd – Ryan Blaney

25th – Austin Cindric

28th – Ryan Preece

30th – Ryan Newman

34th – Aric Almirola

35th – Cole Custer

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW MANY TOOLS IN YOUR TOOLBOX DID YOU TRY TO PULL OUT TO GET THE WIN? “I needed to go back to the store to get more tools. Not enough of them to beat the No. 19. They were fast. Gosh, I thought I had a shot to beat him right before the first caution after we put tires on – so two cautions to the end. I had a chance to roll to his outside there, right before the caution came out. That would have been my chance – if I got in front of him, I think I had him beat. But, you have to get in front of him. He just seemed to refire better the next two runs. He didn’t refire on new tires that well, but the next two he refired pretty quickly. It’s just when you’re at your home racetrack, second hurts… more than anywhere else. There is no place where I want to win more than here, and came up one spot short. That one stings, but overall I guess you still have to say it was a good day. Just mad right now.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang – “We knew we just had to get rolling on the old tires. Just rolled the bottom. Probably should have rolled the fourth lane instead of the third lane, but still a decent day. We’ll keep plugging along. This had just been a great racetrack for us – another top-five. These tracks and these fans here, especially, have been so good to me throughout the years. It’s always fun to come here.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang – “There were a handful of cars that were really just good on the short runs – we were one of them – and some that were really good on the long run than the short run. Just have to capitalize. You saw that on the restarts, where they got really wild – three and four wide. We were able to capitalize. We’re clawing – just clawing. We know we’re not fast enough on these types of tracks to win, but we’re getting everything we can out of these days.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mobil 1 Gen G Ford Mustang – “Out of the last two or three months, it feels like a win – truthfully. At the start of the race, we weren’t really great by any means. But I said a couple weeks ago coming over here that it’s going to take awhile to figure out these cars – to learn these cars, what adjustments make the most sense and kind of what my baseline is. I felt like right there at the end, we were a seventh place car, but if we could have started the weekend there, then maybe we could have been battling for the win. So, we’re just making small steps right now and honestly to run 10th, it feels like a win – especially here. This is by far my worst racetrack. Hopefully we can continue on this. We just needed it honestly – something good to happen to us so we can get some momentum. Hopefully, this will kind of kickstart us in the right direction. Pocono is kind of the question mark just for how we’ve been running on the big tracks. Hopefully we can go there and have a good run.”

Ford Performance PR