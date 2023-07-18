CHEVROLET NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club Camaro ZL1 Finished: 9th “Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club Chevy team fought really hard today. We didn’t have the greatest balance, but when the track changed, the car came to us a little bit and we were able to make something out of it with strategy and having a good Chevy on the long run. It was a good fight.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd What more did you need at the finish? “Overall, it was a great race for the No. 5 Valvoline Chevy team. Honestly, I’m not sure how much work we had to do to the car. I think we were pretty good the whole race. The initial start didn’t work out and we just got stuck on the bottom. At the end of Stage One, we were able to work our way up, and then Stage Two went well. The Final Stage went good, as well. The No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) was the class of the field – he definitely had the car to beat. I was hoping that maybe we could get to second. It looked like his car was so good that he didn’t have to run all the way up the race track. So I was hoping if we ever got to second, we could get a shot. But it seemed like he adapted well and was able to hold off Joey (Logano). It would have been tough to get by him. All-in-all, I felt great about my car. I think we probably had overall a third or fourth-place car, and we ended up third with it. Thank you to HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, and to Valvoline for being on the car as a primary this week, and everyone that helps us get out on the race track each week.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained after making contact with the wall in Stage One. Finished: 36th We knew you were struggling, but it was weird to us. Was there something on the track? “No, I’ve been lacking right-rear grip the whole time we’ve been here. Just couldn’t get the right-rear feel in the race track. You’re just going along trying to keep it under you as much as you can. It was getting late in the run, and I was trying a different line and it was just too high. I didn’t like to be that high on entry. I couldn’t give it wheel and have the right-rear stick with the lateral grip that you need. Hate it for our No. 8 Lenovo Chevy team. Our Chevy stuff was a little off this week, at least for us anyways. We’ll get back to it at Pocono (Raceway).” AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 Finished: 19th “Today wasn’t our day in New Hampshire. We struggled really bad in traffic all day and just couldn’t get the right adjustments to help the handling of our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy. We’re definitely disappointed with our run today but we’re moving on to Pocono.” Justin Haley, No. 31 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1 Finished: 17th "We struggled the most in traffic in our No. 31 Chevy and lacked stability in the right rear. Track position was key, which made it hard to make too many adjustments for fear of losing that track position. We fought hard on that last run, and I feel like we got the most we could out of the day. Overall, I do feel like we learned quite a bit this weekend at a place that is usually one of my weaker tracks. Time to get back to work. " Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 11th “It was an up-and-down day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just started out way deep in the field and had to work our way forward. We got our Chevy better throughout the day. We had one bad run, but fortunately we ran long and ended up on the good side of it. We got some track position there with the late yellow that got us back up in the top-15. We restarted 20th and came home 11th there, so it was a good run for what we had. We’ve been getting better the last few weeks; we just have a little ways to go yet. We need to get the balance a little better. I think our speed is getting there, we just have to figure out the balance and I think we’ll be in a good spot. Thank you to Allegiant and Chevrolet. We’ll keep rolling forward.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 SLAM! Foundation Camaro ZL1 Finished: 16th “It was a rollercoaster day for the No. 99 SLAM! Foundation Chevy team. In the beginning, we had track position and we were able to defend ourselves pretty decent. But once we lost track position and we lost the balance of the car a little bit in Stage Two, we just couldn’t recover. It seemed like we had some issues with the right-rear on the pit stops that cost us a lot of track position, as well. My pit crew is one of the best out there and I know that they’re going to figure it out. I’m pretty sure it was a mechanical issue and it wasn’t their problem. All-in-all, we were expecting more, but with how many issues we had, we’ll take it.”