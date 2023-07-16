Burton Qualifies 28th At New Hampshire

Harrison Burton, in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, is set to start 28th in Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Burton turned a lap at 123.155 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session at the 1.058-mile oval near Loudon, N.H.

His speed in qualifying was faster than in practice earlier in the day when he was 33rd on the speed chart with a best lap at 122.984 mph, which he turned on the fifth of the 15 laps he ran in the session.

Although heavy rain is forecast for Sunday in New Hampshire, the 301-lap, 318-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. TV coverage will be provided by USA Network.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 70 and 185.

WBR PR