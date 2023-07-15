Ford Performance - NCS New Hampshire Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results:

3rd – Aric Almirola

4th – Joey Logano

5th – Ryan Blaney

9th – Brad Keselowski

13th – Kevin Harvick

17th – Michael McDowell

21st – Ryan Preece

22nd – Austin Cindric

23rd – Todd Gilliland

26th – Chris Buescher

27th – Chase Briscoe

28th – Harrison Burton

33rd – Ryan Newman

34th – Cole Custer

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “In practice I couldn’t get the car to turn the way I needed it to. We made some adjustments, but the entry in practice was bad into [Turn] 1 and loose into Turn 3. The adjustments for our qualifying trim made a huge difference. The lap in Round 1 was dialed in, and I hit all of my marks and felt like we had a chance at the pole. In Round 2, I missed Turn 1 a bit but still pulled together a fast lap. From where we started in practice to where we ended up in qualifying was a major step in the right direction. It’s crucial to qualify well here and give yourself a shot to run up front and stay up front. This is a track we have had circled all year, and we always know we have the opportunity to win. I’m glad we’ve given ourselves an opportunity starting third tomorrow. We just have to execute and be perfect all day.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang – “I think the biggest thing was the lack of spoiler and lower downforce that made it pretty tough and pretty slick. A lot of guys are having trouble over the bumps. I think we got a little better. It was nice to have a decent qualifying effort. Hopefully, we can get a little bit better for the race tomorrow. But yeah, it’s challenging – less grip tires, smaller spoiler, and the bigger bumps always makes it tougher.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang – HOW DID THE TIRES FEEL AFTER QUALIFYING? “The cars are really challenging to drive. It’s kind of a 180 from where we were at the test. I thought the cars were driving really good, and maybe it’s the modified rubber or maybe it’s the hotter track temps. But, super challenging cars to drive right now. I think you’re seeing that with the way qualifying played out so far.”

DO YOU FEEL A DIFFERENCE IN THE TIRE? “It’s hard to say. Too many variables with the temperature and other series on the track.”

WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO WIN AT NEW HAMPSHIRE? “You have to hit your strategy right, and you have to have the speed. Right now, we seem to be that consistent eight to 15th place speed. If you’re going to win here, you really need to be top-five in the speeds, and then play strategies and restarts right. We have to get another notch up.”

