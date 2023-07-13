TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1 Why has qualifying become so important, especially for a guy like yourself? “Qualifying is something that I've worked on getting better at. It's really important to have a good starting spot. Especially now since everyone's cars are so close together. It's really small things that add up to be really beneficial. Obviously winning the pole at Nashville was a huge deal to me because I just haven't been good at it. The team is really trying to help me improve and Nashville showed that. It was a great weekend all around, obviously, but qualifying is very important, especially at a track like New Hampshire. It's not long and you can be a lap down pretty quickly there. It also helps with pit stall selection and certain stalls can be crucial to maintaining or gaining track position on pit road which can make the difference in winning a race or not." What would it mean to you to win this weekend at New Hampshire and Phil Surgen's home track? “Phil is generally a pretty quiet guy but it would be fun to pull into victory lane in his neck of the woods. Winning a race is always special, but winning at a home track with family and friends is even more special. I hope we can do it this weekend and get our second win this season." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: "I like New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) a lot. It’s different than the other tracks we go to. It’s really flat. Kind of like a bigger short track in a way. It’s really rough into turn three and it’s difficult. You have to be really patient with yourself and your car. It’s easy to get frustrated there if you’re not turning into the middle well, you’re loose in or your car is bouncing too much. It’s always hard to get the right feel there and I enjoy that challenge." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on building on the team's 2023 short-track success: "New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is a tough track. We, as Hendrick Motorsports, have a little bit of a tough recent history there. I feel like our cars kind of get trapped in the sixth-to-10th (position) range. Obviously, our expectations are a lot higher than that. We are getting to work in all the areas that we can to try and better ourselves and level up our game. Our short-track package has been strong this year, obviously, with our wins coming on short tracks this year. That certainly doesn’t mean we can rest. We need to be sharp about what we need to do to execute for a good weekend. It starts with running good in practice and hopefully getting a good spot in qualifying, which leads to the pit pick that can really set you up for success. The race always seems to have some sort of asterisk in it for a mix up in strategy, an untimely caution, or whatever it may be. So, we just need to be on our toes and make good decisions throughout the day." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott looking ahead to New Hampshire: "A few weeks ago, we were one of the cars that got to do the tire test, so that was nice. We had a good run there last year. Kind of gave one away, I didn't do a very good job there on the last run and that was frustrating. Loudon hasn’t been the greatest track for me in general, so the fact that we even had a shot to win was nice. I’m looking forward to going back. I thought we had a solid test. We weren't the best, but I thought we made some gains and that's always a good thing." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on how the team is approaching the rest of the regular season: "It’s really pretty simple to me. We do the best we can every week. I think people expect some grand plan, but we just try to do the best we can. We put our effort and heart and soul into each and every week. We bring the best car we can to the track and try to extract every point we can out of every single weekend. We’ve just got to give it our best effort, minimize mistakes and be prepared. That's all we can do and the rest will take care of itself. If we can't perform well enough to make it in or win, then we're probably not going to do very well in the playoffs anyway. So, my focus is to do the best we can and meet our potential. If we do that, then we'll make it and I know we'll be successful." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1 “New Hampshire is really flat. It’s tough to set the car up there and get it to turn but still have rear grip in it. I’ve been on both ends of having success but also have struggled. With this car, I enjoyed it last year but definitely needed to be a little bit better getting around the racetrack. Being up front here is critical but with the long runs we typically get, it’s easy to burn off the tires. It’s a challenging racetrack that we have struggled at as a company, but we have to potential to be better at." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Byron on holding the points lead: "We've still got seven races until the playoffs, and we've just got to keep inching up on it. We can't have any major bad weeks. Atlanta (Motor Speedway) looked like it was going to be a bad week and we overcame it. It's a good lesson to learn, but I think we're coming up on two tough tracks that we've got to really hone in on with Pocono (Raceway) and Loudon (New Hampshire Motor Speedway)." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what makes New Hampshire a difficult track: "New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is one of the toughest on the schedule. The way to make these Next Gen cars go fast is to have them low to the ground but at the same time, all of your grip goes away if you’re too low. We live in a 30-thousandth window. We want all the grip but not to lose all the grip and that’s New Hampshire in a nutshell." NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 "New Hampshire hasn't been one of my better tracks but we got a handle on it in the Xfinity Series. It's a fast track and the fans up there are super cool, they love racing. I just want this No. 42 team to go there, execute all day long and come home with a respectable finish." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “New Hampshire is fun. I enjoy going there, the fans are always huge supporters of our race coming to town and we have a great crowd every year so it’s always fun to go up to Loudon. The track itself is a tough place, it changes so much with whether they put down the resin or don’t put down the resin, it seems like it really changes the race a lot and what you need out of your racecar. You have to adjust for that and figure out what you need from your car to go out and run well. It always seems like if you have a good turning car, you will go out and run well in New Hampshire. Hopefully, we can find that out and get some good track position early since track position is so important there, so I hope we can get it turning good and get out front.” ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Bowman on his position in the point standings: "Obviously, this is not where we want to be. With the way the season started and then having to deal with my injury and a points penalty, we aren’t in a bad spot, but we have our work cut out for us. This weekend is another opportunity to go lock ourselves into the playoffs and that is what we are focused on." BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Harris on his thoughts heading to New Hampshire: "Unfortunately, Alex’s only time at Loudon last year ended early. Since then, we have had the No. 9 team run really well there towards the end of that race and they also did a tire test this year. We have a lot of data and a lot of good short-track data – Richmond (Raceway) was a strong race for us and I think there will be some things applicable from there. We will try to take all of that information, apply it to our No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend and go compete for a win." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 SLAM! FOUNDATION CAMARO ZL1 Are you ready for a busy week of racing? "Yes, we are testing in Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday then racing in the Governor's Cup in Vermont on Thursday before going to New Hampshire for racing Saturday and Sunday so it’s going to be a busy week. I like racing so it's kind of cool for me. I didn't grow up late model racing so these races are a new experience for me. I don't know what to expect but everyone tells me Thunder Road in Vermont is a really cool track. I can't wait." What are your thoughts on working with SLAM!, Pitbull, IA Capital, Ramirez to raise scholarship money in New Hampshire? "That's really good stuff. We visited SLAM! in Miami and it was amazing to see the students. They did a news conference with me and just the students. It was like being in the media center at a NASCAR race. This money will go toward giving these kids a chance at doing something they want to do in life and that's always something I want to be part of and help out. It would be nice if we can get a lot of television time for SLAM! Sunday and pull into victory lane."