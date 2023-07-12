NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series Races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA Network & Indycar in Toronto Presented Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Sports’ robust motorsports coverage this weekend features the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on USA Network and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in Toronto exclusively on Peacock , as well as the Pro Motocross Championship and World Superbike.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES CRAYON 301 & XFINITY SERIES AMBETTER HEALTH 200

The NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 will be presented this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marks the second of five consecutive Cup Series races on USA Network.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 race coverage 3 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Following his win last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, William Byron continues to lead the Cup Series Playoffs points standings followed by Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Christopher Bell won the Loudon Lobster trophy at last July’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Coverage from Loudon begins Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race this Sunday from New Hampshire Motor Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Allen, Burton, and Letarte will call Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will anchor studio coverage alongside Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Earnhardt Jr. will join Jarrett and Snider on the Peacock Pit Box Saturday.

Burton is a four-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000) and Jarrett also won at the track in 2001.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., July 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m. Sat., July 15 NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network Noon Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sun., July 16 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: HONDA INDY TORONTO

Peacock exclusively presents the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Indy Toronto this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET for the second consecutive season. Race coverage from the streets of Toronto will be presented with limited commercial interruptions . Immediately following the checkered flag, post-race coverage will stream on Peacock featuring driver interviews, analysis, and the podium ceremony.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the 11-turn street circuit Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (377 pts) has won three straight races and leads the 2023 points standings through eight races, with six-time series champion Scott Dixon (267 pts) and 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden (261 pts) rounding out the top three. Dixon won last year’s race in Toronto.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Toronto native James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 14 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice 1 Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., July 15 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice 2 Peacock 10:35 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto – Qualifying Peacock 2:50 p.m. Sun., July 16 Honda Indy Toronto – Final Warmup Peacock 10:15 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto Peacock 1:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: SPRING CREEK NATIONAL

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Spring Creek National this Saturday in Millville, Minn., at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to six with a victory in the 450 Class at Southwick last week while two-time MX2 world champion Tom Vialle earned his first career win in the 250 Class.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for the Spring Creek National gets underway at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporter: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 15 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 11 a.m. Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., July 16 Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon Mon., July 17 Pro Motocross – Spring Creek National CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

WORLD SUPERBIKE

The 2023 World Superbike season continues with the Prometeon Italian Round this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC.

NBC PR