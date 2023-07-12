LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats
- NCS Starts: 7; Best Start: 4th; Best Finish: 3rd (2019); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 4
- NXS Starts: 1; Best Start: 2nd; Best Finish: 2nd (2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 3
- NCTS Starts: 2; Best Start: 4th; Best Finish 7th (2015) Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 12
2023 NCS Season Stats
-Starts: 19; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 3; Laps led: 17; Points: 28th
Atlanta in the Rearview: Erik Jones began the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 25th position. Jones initially struggled to find the right balance with his car but the team made significant adjustments during two lengthy pit stops. During a late restart, Jones made his way into third, but Mother Nature had the last word, and the race was called early. Jones finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place.
Fast and LOUDon: Over his seven starts at the one-mile asphalt oval, Jones has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Jones holds an average start position of 12.6 and an average finishing position of 18th. During the 2019 race, Jones led four laps and finished the race in third place at the "Magic Mile".
Slinger Nationals: This week Jones participated in the 44th Annual Cobblestone Hotels Slinger Nationals at Slinger (Wisc.) Speedway. During practice, Jones logged an impressive lap time of 11.333 seconds, placing him at the top of the leaderboard. He took home an 11th-place finish in the main event.
Trading Spots: Jones and his longtime spotter Rick Carelli will trade places for a stint. Carelli, a former NASCAR driver, will get behind the wheel for the "Spotter Exhibition Race" at Stafford (Conn.) Speedway on July 13. The 20-lap shootout will take place before the Camping World SRX Series event and Jones will be on the spotter stand to be his 'eye in the sky'.
Dave in New Hampshire: No. 43 crew chief Dave Elenz has a total of seven starts at the Magic Mile - one in the NASCAR Cup Series and six in the Xfinity Series. During his Xfinity Series career, Elenz coached five different drivers to one top-five and three top-10 finishes.
Meet Erik: On Sunday, July 16th, Jones will sign autographs for approximately 100 fans at the United States Air Force activation display in the Fan Zone at 11:20 am local time.
Quoting Erik Jones: “New Hampshire is fun, I enjoy going there, the fans are always huge supporters of our race coming to town and we have a great crowd every year so it’s always fun to go up to Loudon. The track itself is a tough place, it changes so much with whether they put down the resin or don’t put down the resin, it seems like it really changes the race a lot and what you need out of your car. You have to adjust for that and figure out what you need from your car to go out and run well. It always seems like if you have a good turning car, you will go out and run well in New Hampshire. Hopefully, we can find that out and get some good track position early since track position is so important there, so I hope we can get it turning good and get out front.”b
