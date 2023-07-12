Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has 20 NCS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with 13-laps led, one top-10 finish and an average finish of 22.4.

So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10s and seven top-15 finishes.

Allmendinger earned his best finish of the 2023 NCS season last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished third. “New Hampshire is really flat. It’s tough to set the car up there and get it to turn but still have rear grip in it. I’ve been on both ends of having success but also have struggled. With this car, I enjoyed it last year but definitely needed to be a little bit better getting around the racetrack. Being up front here is critical but with the long runs we typically get, it’s easy to burn off the tires. It’s a challenging racetrack that we have struggled at as a company, but we have to potential to be better at." - AJ Allmendinger on New Hampshire Motor Speedway