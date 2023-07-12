Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem / WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem / WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in the No. 20 Rheem/WATTS Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Last year at Loudon Bell took the lead with 42 laps to go and never looked back, claiming his first victory of 2022. In 2021, Bell finished second when the race was shortened due to darkness. LOUDON NXS WINNER: Bell is three-for-three in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Loudon. Bell first won in 2018, followed it up with a win in 2019 and then again in 2021.

JGR has claimed 12 NCS victories at Loudon. In 136 combined starts the organization has tallied 50 top-five finishes, 78 top-10s and 3,343 laps led. The championship-winning organization has 11 pole awards with an average start of 11.6 an average finish of 11.7. RACE INFO: The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

Christopher Bell: “I love going up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it’s been a really good racetrack for me in the past. The track is really unique in the fact that turns one and two are really smooth, three and four are very rough, it’s very flat everywhere but has a little more banking running up the track in lane two and three, there’s no where else in the country that’s like it.”

